 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 7 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Positive News      

RoundTable 47 What Did JFK Live For? What Would We Like AMERICA To Be?

By   No comments

Paul Fitzgerald Elizabeth Gould
Message Paul Fitzgerald Elizabeth Gould
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

TrineDays VALEDICTION ROUNDTABLES A monthly exploration of JFK's vision of peace and Henry George's prosperity-creating economics

RoundTable 47 WHAT DID JFK LIVE FOR? WHAT WOULD WE LIKE AMERICA TO BE?

The Post-Dallas Speech Revelation calls us to clear away the old narrative and open space for a deeper conversation about America's future. To truly answer these questions, we have to shift our focus from the 21st-century obsession with who killed JFK and return to the deeper history uncovered through the Fitzgerald legacy stretching back 400 years to the rise of the British Empire, where the forces behind Dallas were first set in motion.

Through the mythical and chronological record, we became the eyes and ears inside that hidden world, witnessing how the Fitzgerald story challenged the imperial power that still believes it governs America. By bringing this history into the open, that centuries-old spell that the British have maintained over America is finally broken. We state for the record, and for the world: America is free at last.

Now let's discuss, WHAT DID JFK LIVE FOR? WHAT WOULD WE LIKE AMERICA TO BE!

We will also honor the Dec 6, 2025 passing of our beloved discussion participant Wendall Fitzgerald as a part of this RoundTable.

RSVP for the free ZOOM event January 7, 2026, 3:00 pm 4:30 pm EST HERE

47 WHAT DID JFK LIVE FOR? WHAT WOULD WE LIKE AMERICA TO BE?
47 WHAT DID JFK LIVE FOR? WHAT WOULD WE LIKE AMERICA TO BE?
(Image by Trineday Publisher Kris Millegan)   Details   DMCA

Kris Millegan, TrineDay Publisher, host

Adam Finnegan, moderator

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould co-authors of VALEDICTION: Three Nights of Desmond and VALEDICTION: Resurrection and source for the RoundTable Series

Alanna Hartzok-Read Earth Rights and Sacred Economics expert and author of The Earth Belongs to Everyone HERE

REVIEW LIST -Read How Paul and Liz discovered JFK's Warrior of Peace Mission: THE CASE OF JFK AND THE FITZGERALDS HERE

-Watch the DALLAS JFK CONFERENCE SPEECH Presented on November 20, 2025, by Paul Fitzgerald, titled Dr. John Dee Queen Elizabeth I Master Spy 007 and Wizard behind the JFK Assassination HERE

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are authors of published by City Lights (2009), Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire, published by City Lights (2011). Their novel The Voice , was published in 2001. Their memoir, The Valediction Three Nights of Desmond was published by TrineDay (2021) and The Valediction Resurrection was published by TrineDay (2022). For more information visit invisiblehistory, grailwerk and valediction.net


Rate It | View Ratings

Paul Fitzgerald Elizabeth Gould Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are the authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan's Untold Story and Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire and The Voice,a novel. Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, a husband (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): American Culture; American Dream; American Identity; American_History; Americans Together, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Part 1: It's been done to Russia before but this time will be the last

THE UN 2024 EQUINOX EARTH DAY EVENT; a tribute to Earth Rights Economics of Justice and Peace

Part 1: How the Neocon dream for everlasting Hegemony turned America into a nightmare

RoundTable 45: Dr. John Dee - Queen Elizabeth I's Master Spy 007 & Wizard behind the JFK Assassination

Part 4 -- The Final Stage of the Machiavellian Elites' Takeover of America

America Pivots to Brzezinski's Delusion of Eurasian Conquest

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend