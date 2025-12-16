RoundTable 47 What Did JFK Live For? What Would We Like AMERICA To Be?

TrineDays VALEDICTION ROUNDTABLES A monthly exploration of JFK's vision of peace and Henry George's prosperity-creating economics

The Post-Dallas Speech Revelation calls us to clear away the old narrative and open space for a deeper conversation about America's future. To truly answer these questions, we have to shift our focus from the 21st-century obsession with who killed JFK and return to the deeper history uncovered through the Fitzgerald legacy stretching back 400 years to the rise of the British Empire, where the forces behind Dallas were first set in motion.

Through the mythical and chronological record, we became the eyes and ears inside that hidden world, witnessing how the Fitzgerald story challenged the imperial power that still believes it governs America. By bringing this history into the open, that centuries-old spell that the British have maintained over America is finally broken. We state for the record, and for the world: America is free at last.

Now let's discuss, WHAT DID JFK LIVE FOR? WHAT WOULD WE LIKE AMERICA TO BE!

We will also honor the Dec 6, 2025 passing of our beloved discussion participant Wendall Fitzgerald as a part of this RoundTable.

Kris Millegan, TrineDay Publisher, host

Adam Finnegan, moderator

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould co-authors of VALEDICTION: Three Nights of Desmond and VALEDICTION: Resurrection and source for the RoundTable Series

Alanna Hartzok-Read Earth Rights and Sacred Economics expert and author of The Earth Belongs to Everyone HERE

REVIEW LIST -Read How Paul and Liz discovered JFK's Warrior of Peace Mission: THE CASE OF JFK AND THE FITZGERALDS HERE

-Watch the DALLAS JFK CONFERENCE SPEECH Presented on November 20, 2025, by Paul Fitzgerald, titled Dr. John Dee Queen Elizabeth I Master Spy 007 and Wizard behind the JFK Assassination HERE

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are authors of published by City Lights (2009), Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire, published by City Lights (2011). Their novel The Voice , was published in 2001. Their memoir, The Valediction Three Nights of Desmond was published by TrineDay (2021) and The Valediction Resurrection was published by TrineDay (2022). For more information visit invisiblehistory, grailwerk and valediction.net