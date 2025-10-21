RoundTable 46: Last Discussion before the Speech is presented at the JFK Dallas Convention Nov. 20th!

TrineDaysRoundTables explore the deep currents beneath history celebrating JFKs vision of peace, the Fitzgerald legacy and Henry Georges economic justice the foundation for world peace



Queen Elizabeth I & Dr. John Dee -Master Spy, 007 & Wizard behind the JFK Assassination

Could JFK have been sacrificed in a ritual killing to satisfy the requirements of a cosmic cycle stretching back to the pre-Christian past that had almost nothing to do with his politics as president? And had he been marked from the beginning as that required sacrifice to an apocalyptic end-time belief system practiced by Dr. John Dee? If our thesis is true,that means everyone connected to JFKs rendezvous with death on November 22, 1963 were actually following John Dees plan inaugurated on November 22, 1583 with the beheading of JFKs blood relative the Last Earl of Desmond, Gerald Fitzgerald.

Join with us in this final discussion with a PowerPoint added to make it our best speech ever!With your help it just might change the way we think about all history!

RSVP for this free ZOOM event Nov. 12, 2025 from 3:00 pm 4:30 pm EST HERE

Kris Millegan, TrineDay Publisher, host

Adam Finnegan, moderator

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould co-authors of VALEDICTION: Three Nights of Desmond and VALEDICTION: Resurrection and source for the RoundTable Series

Alanna Hartzok- Earth Rights expert and author of The Earth Belongs to Everyone which received the Radical Middle Book Award.

