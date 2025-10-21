 
Positive News    H4'ed 10/21/25  

RoundTable 46: Last Discussion before the Speech is presented at the JFK Dallas Convention Nov. 20th!

Paul Fitzgerald Elizabeth Gould
TrineDaysRoundTables explore the deep currents beneath history celebrating JFKs vision of peace, the Fitzgerald legacy and Henry Georges economic justice the foundation for world peace

Queen Elizabeth I & Dr. John Dee -Master Spy, 007 & Wizard behind the JFK Assassination
Queen Elizabeth I & Dr. John Dee -Master Spy, 007 & Wizard behind the JFK Assassination
Could JFK have been sacrificed in a ritual killing to satisfy the requirements of a cosmic cycle stretching back to the pre-Christian past that had almost nothing to do with his politics as president? And had he been marked from the beginning as that required sacrifice to an apocalyptic end-time belief system practiced by Dr. John Dee? If our thesis is true,that means everyone connected to JFKs rendezvous with death on November 22, 1963 were actually following John Dees plan inaugurated on November 22, 1583 with the beheading of JFKs blood relative the Last Earl of Desmond, Gerald Fitzgerald.

Join with us in this final discussion with a PowerPoint added to make it our best speech ever!With your help it just might change the way we think about all history!

RSVP for this free ZOOM event Nov. 12, 2025 from 3:00 pm 4:30 pm EST HERE

Kris Millegan, TrineDay Publisher, host

Adam Finnegan, moderator

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould co-authors of VALEDICTION: Three Nights of Desmond and VALEDICTION: Resurrection and source for the RoundTable Series

Alanna Hartzok- Earth Rights expert and author of The Earth Belongs to Everyone which received the Radical Middle Book Award.

-Read How Paul and Liz discovered JFKs Warrior of Peace Mission: THE CASE OF JFK AND THE FITZGERALDS HERE

-RT 39 Backstage at the Creation of a New Beginning can be viewed HERE

-RT 40 Many Faces of the King Kill Cover What Really Happened to JFK? can be viewed HERE v

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are the authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan's Untold Story and Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire and The Voice,a novel. Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, a husband (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): American Hegemony; American Imperialism; Ancient Spirituality; Cosmic Manifest Destiny; John F Kennedy; Presidency; Religion And Spirituality; Religion-Politics; Secret Ops; Secret Societies, Add Tags

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend