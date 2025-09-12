RoundTable 45: Dr. John Dee - Queen Elizabeth I's Master Spy 007 & Wizard behind the JFK Assassination

TrineDays RoundTables explore the deep currents beneath history, celebrating JFK's vision of peace, the Fitzgerald legacy and Henry Georges economic justice the foundation for world peace

Could JFK have been sacrificed in a ritual killing to satisfy the requirements of a cosmic cycle stretching back to the pre-Christian past that had almost nothing to do with his politics as president? And had he been marked from the beginning as that required sacrifice to an apocalyptic end-time belief system practiced by Dr. John Dee?



Queen Elizabeth I & Dr. John Dee, Master Spy 007 & Wizard behind the JFK Assassination

When Lyndon Johnson, Allan Dulles, J. Edgar Hoover, Nelson Rockefeller, George H. W. Bush, Edward Lansdale, James Jesus Angleton and everyone else connected to JFK's rendezvous with death on November 22, 1963; they were following Dee's plan inaugurated on November 22, 1583 with the beheading of JFK's blood relative the Last Earl of Desmond, Gerald Fitzgerald. How that came to be is what you need to know. Join in this provocative conversation as we lead up to our presentation at the Dallas JFK Convention next November.

RSVP for this free ZOOM event Oct 8, 2025, from 3:00 pm 4:30 pm EST HERE

Kris Millegan, Host & TrineDay Publisher, Adam Finnegan moderator, Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould co-authors of VALEDICTION: Three Nights of Desmond and VALEDICTION: Resurrection and source for the RoundTable Series, Alanna Hartzok Earth Rights expert and author of The Earth Belongs to Everyone that received the Radical Middle Book Award

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, are the authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan's Untold Story, published by City Lights (2009), Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire, published by City Lights (2011). Their novel The Voice, was published in 2001. Theirs memoir, The Valediction Three Nights of Desmond Book 1 was published by TrineDay (2021) and The Valediction Resurrection Book 2 was published by TrineDay (2022). For more information visit invisiblehistory , grailwerk and valediction.net