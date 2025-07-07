 
*RoundTable 43: The Return of the Jewish Messiah and Sacred Economics, the real crime committed against the Roman Empire

Paul Fitzgerald Elizabeth Gould
TrineDay's RoundTables explore the deep currents beneath history; JFK's vision of peace, the Fitzgerald legacy, and Henry George's call for economic justice -- the foundation for world peace

Promoting an economy that works for the people rather than for the imperialists was as dangerous for JFK in the modern era as it was 2000 years ago by the Jewish messiah or 400 years ago by the last Fitzgerald Earl of Desmond. Throughout history these heroes were regularly crushed for promoting the economics of peace. That never stops them from trying. Then in the 19th century Henry George rediscovered the ancient wisdom of **Sacred Economics** of the Jews and early Jewish Christians and created economic solutions to end poverty and homelessness that worked so well; his ideas had spread around the world. That's when the imperialists began financing schools to promote the most inhuman economics of what became known as neoliberalism while pushing the popular Henry George movement underground. But the Georgists never really went away and, just like the spirit of JFK, the Jewish messiah and the last Fitzgerald Earl of Desmond, are all ready to return to the people at their time of greatest need and hope.

**Earth Rights activist, Alanna Hartzok will deliver a Power Point Presentation on Henry George's Sacred Economics**

RSVP for the free ZOOM event July 23, 2025, 3:00 pm 4:30 pm EST HERE

Solomon's Temple, also known as the First Temple, was the Holy Temple in ancient Jerusalem, on the Temple Mount, before its destruction by Nebuchadnezzar II after the Siege of Jerusalem of 587 BC.
RSVP for the free ZOOM event July 23, 2025, 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm EST HERE

Kris Millegan TrineDay-Publisher, Host

Adam Finnegan- moderator

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould- co-authors of THE VALEDICTION: Three Nights of Desmond, and THE VALEDICTION: Resurrection and source for the RoundTable Series

Alanna Hartzok- Administrative Director and a UN NGO Representative for the International Union for Land Value Taxation. She is the author of The Earth Belongs to Everyone, w hich received the Radical Middle Book Award. She is a recipient of the International Earth Day Award from the Earth Society Foundation. Her E.F. Schumacher Lecture is titled Democracy, Earth Rights and the Next Economy

-Read How Paul and Liz discovered JFK's Warrior of Peace Mission: THE CASE OF JFK AND THE FITZGERALDS HERE-RT 39 Backstage at the Creation of a New Beginning can be viewed HERE -RT 40 Many Faces of the King Kill Cover -- What Really Happened to JFK? can be viewed HERE v.-RT 41 Shifting from Dualistic to Quantum Thinking - a critical step for the future we want to emerge can be viewed HERE -RT 42 The Return of the Prince of Peace-America as the Last Empire can be viewed HERE

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan's Untold Story, published by City Lights (2009), Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire, published by City Lights (2011). Their novel The Voice, was published in 2001. Theirs novelized memoir, The Valediction Three Nights of Desmond Book 1 was published by TrineDay (2021) and The Valediction Resurrection Book 2 was published by TrineDay (2022). For more information visit invisiblehistory, grailwerk and valediction.net

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are the authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan's Untold Story and Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire and The Voice,a novel. Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, a husband (more...)
 

