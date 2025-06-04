RoundTable 42: The Return of the Prince of Peace -- America as the Last Empire



Representation of the resurrection of Christ from a Roman sarcophagus, ca. 350 CE.

(Image by Jastrow (2006)) Details DMCA



In RoundTable 42, we ask: What can we expect from America as the last empire? We revisit November 22, 1963, not just as the day of JFK's assassination, but as a ritual sacrifice echoing a centuries-long imperial narrative. That same date marks the Masonic day of revenge, rooted in the 1307 Papal Bull that destroyed the Knights Templar. It also commemorates the 1583 beheading of JFK's ancestor, the last Fitzgerald Earl of Desmond -- the act that inaugurated the British Empire under Queen Elizabeth I and her mystical advisor, John Dee.

There is a philosophical crisis hidden deep within the Christian West and the sacred nature of Imperialism that was present from its inception that needs to come out into the light. It rested on a schism between two radically different factions of early Christians; St. Paul's non-Jewish (Gentile) converts and Jews who believed Christ to be the Messiah. This schism is represented in the forces that propelled JFK to Dallas and the fulfillment of those End Time prophecies represented by the date November 22, 1963.

As we trace these ritual echoes across centuries, we ask: Was JFK's death a chosen role in a hidden drama older than the nation itself? Join us for RoundTable 42 as we lay out how the circuit that started November 22, 1307 will be completed with the Return of the Prince of Peace.

RSVP for the free ZOOM event June 25, 2025, 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm EST HERE

TrineDay's RoundTables explore the deep currents beneath history, celebrating JFK's vision of peace, the Fitzgerald legacy, and Henry George's call for economic justice through Agape, the foundation for world peace.

Kris Millegan, TrineDay Publisher, host Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, authors, journalists Adam Finnegan, moderator

THE GET-UP-TO-SPEED REVIEW LIST

-Ed Dodson took Mark Koerner's AI generated lyrics and combined them with music and images. Titled The Ballad of Post-George Georgists, watch the terrific video HERE!

-Read How Paul and Liz discovered JFK's Warrior of Peace Mission:THE CASE OF JFK AND THE FITZGERALDS HERE

-RT 39 Backstage at the Creation of a New Beginning can be viewed HERE -RT 40 Many Faces of the King Kill Cover -- What Really Happened to JFK? can be viewed HERE

-RT 41 Shifting from Dualistic to Quantum Thinking - a critical step for the future we want to emerge can be viewed HERE -Get a free PDF copy of Alanna Hartzok's "The Earth Belongs to Everyone" HERE

Copyright 2025 Fitzgerald & Gould All rights reserved

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).