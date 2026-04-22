Rome/Italy next week and more

Dear All:

Jessie and I will be in Rome next week for a brief visit to give talks. If you like to arrange a meeting (public or private) do email me at mazin@qumsiyeh.org Coincidentally, this article of mine just came out this week (in Italian): Qumsiyeh, M.B. Effects of Agricultural Destruction on Palestinian Culture: challenges and prospects. Rivista Contadina (in ITALIAN), 8:12-14. (English version available by request)

We at the Palestine Institute for Biodivesrity and Sustainability seek local and international volunteers. We have so many projects you can help with including the botanic and community garden, new museum, seedbank, research, children and adult programs and so much more. See palestinenature.org/volunteer The situation here in Palestine is becoming increasingly challenging but we are hopeful and moving. Apartheid system is becoming more brutal, more restrictive, economic life for us more impossible and the Palestinian mismanaged authority is billions in debt and about to collapse. This was all predictable since the miserable Oslo process transformed a liberation struggle to an "economic dependency" model. Over 22 years ago I wrote a book ("Sharing the Land of Canaan" ) explaining why a two state solution is a myth, a mirage, and a distraction from what needs to be done to bring peace based on human rights. Now, after the genocide accelerated, it is imperative for all people of conscience to move towards coordination and activism towards the only possible/feasible direction: decolonization and liberation. The Palestinian struggle is to fundamentally reassert itself as an anti-apartheid liberation struggle, leveraging both the intensifying reality of oppression on the ground and the unprecedented surge in global solidarity. That is what we are doing here and globally. Join us.

From Habib in Iran: "Throughout these forty-six days, my family and I have tried to minimize the war trauma for my granddaughters. Even in those moments, we were thinking of the suffering of all the people of Gaza and Lebanon. Perhaps the biggest difference between us, the people of Iran, and the rest of the world is that we have become self-sufficient due to sanctions, which has allowed us to stand on our own feet. I feel sorry for the leaders of most Arab countries in this regard, as they are considered servants and are excessively humiliated by Trump...." And here is a video report from Iran now.

From Canadian Geographic Magazine: An article relating to water in Palestine (and Canada).

The US Military is Earth's Greatest Enemy with Abby Martin.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive,

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

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