 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds      

Rohingya women carry not just a story of pain but a plan for change

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Citizen News Service - CNS
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Rohingya women carry not just a story of pain but a plan for change

SHOBHA SHUKLA CNS

Gender equality and right to health must be guaranteed to everyone - where no one is left behind
Gender equality and right to health must be guaranteed to everyone - where no one is left behind
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

"In the Rohingya refugee communities, especially with whom I work, the progress on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)-3 (health and wellbeing) and SDG-5 (gender equality) has been deeply uneven and fragile - there have been small but significant steps forward," said Noor Fatima, Specialist in Education Policy and Equity, Rohingya Mayafunor Collaborative Network.

"We now see more young people speaking up on awareness sessions, giving us the chance to finally share our lived experiences. But the truth is, this progress is slow and far from equal. It often does not reach the most vulnerable especially young Rohingya women and girls. For many of us, health and wellbeing are not just delayed rights but they are denied rights," added Noor.

"Most refugee girls grow up without any structured knowledge of their bodies, reproductive health or mental wellbeing. Menstruation is still treated as something shameful. Mental health is ignored and our conversation about gender-based violence are almost non-existent. It is not because we do not care, rather it is just because the system around us never cared about us," she said in SHE & Rights (Sexual Health with Equity & Rights) session hosted by Global Center for Health Diplomacy and Inclusion (CeHDI), Y+ Global (Global network of young people living with HIV), Y-PEER Asia Pacific, Asia Indigenous Youth Platform (AIYP), Youth Lead Voices, International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP) 2025, Family Planning News Network (FPNN), International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), Asian-Pacific Resource and Research Centre for Women (ARROW), Womens Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR), Asia Pacific Media Alliance for Health and Development (APCAT Media) and CNS.

When daily survival is a struggle then wellbeing becomes a distant dream

"Even when healthcare services existed nearby, the fear of being turned away, the lack of documents, or the language barriers deter many from seeking help. Pregnant women often go through their entire pregnancy without ever seeing a doctor. Young people suffer silently from preventable illness, and unpreventable illnesses just keep increasing. When you live in an environment where daily survival is the focus, wellbeing becomes a distant dream. When we talk about SDG-5 (gender equality), we must remember it is not only about having equal opportunities but also protection, education and leadership for women and girls. Yet Rohingya refugee women are still not treated as people worthy of full protection or participation," explains Noor.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): Rohingya; Rohingya; Rohingya Muslims; Women; Women And War; Women Discrimination; Women Empowerment; Women Equal Pay; Women Equal Rights; Women Health Care Access; (more...) Women Issues Contraception; Women Issues Pregnancy; Women Journalists; Women Leaders; Women Unequal Access Justice; Womens Health; Womens Issues; Womens Rights, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The chasm between TB and HIV continues

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Another feather in the cap of treatment as HIV prevention

Why are shorter, safer and more effective treatments for drug-resistant TB not being rolled out?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend