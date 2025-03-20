Rocks, hard places and Hackman



GENE HACKMAN MOVIES

By Bob Gaydos

Keeping up with the news is challenging, but it's a lot more secure than a job with the federal government these days. That said, some thoughts on some recent events, with a deep bow to the late, great Jimmy Cannon.

-- Maybe it's just me, but: Chuck Schumer was right when he called the decision to vote in favor of a terrible Republican budget bill to keep the government open or to vote against it and give Trump even more power over government spending than he has already exercised "no choice at all." Still, the Senate Minority leader had to choose and decided to vote against a shutdown and for the bill. He convinced enough Democrats to join him for the bill to proceed. In an op ed piece in The New York Times, Schumer said, "A shutdown would give Mr. Trump and Mr. Musk permission to destroy vital government services at a significantly faster rate than they can right now. Under a shutdown, the Trump administration would have wide-ranging authority to deem whole agencies, programs and personnel nonessential, furloughing staff members with no promise they would ever be rehired." Voting against the bill would've shut down the government for who knows how long and Republicans would have forever blamed the Democrats, even though, as the party in control, it was Republicans' responsibility to make something happen. Tough call. House Democrats could safely vote against the bill unanimously, knowing it still had to pass the Senate. Schumer knew he'd get heat, but chose what he saw as the lesser of two evils. Hard to argue with that.

-- Maybe it's just me, but: If Jeff Bezos is going to run a documentary autobiography of Kay Graham on Prime Video, the least he can do is watch it so he knows what the publisher of the Washington Post is supposed to act like. Graham led the paper through the Watergate and Pentagon Papers scandals in Washington, helping forge the newspaper's reputation as a staunch defender of the truth and a fearless foe of political corruption. Bezos folded to Trump like a cheap tent you could probably get delivered overnight from Amazon Prime. Gutless.

-- Maybe it's just me, but: It was sad to hear of the death of Gene Hackman at 94, especially considering the details of his demise. In honor of his memory, we held a mini-marathon of the two-time Oscar winner's films. None of the really big ones. We watched "Enemy of the State," also starring Will Smith and Jon Voight; "Get Shorty," also starring John Travolta and Danny DeVito; and "Crimson Tide," also starring Denzel Washington. All enjoyable. Gene hung out in good company. I got voted down on "The French Connection."

-- Maybe it's just me, but: I still call it the Gulf of Mexico.

-- Maybe it's just me, but: The Yankees decision to no longer play Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" after a home game when the team loses was the right thing to do. A suggestion for what to play instead on those losing occasions might be Sinatra's "That's Life." They could also apply that philosophy to all the injuries the team has suffered in spring training.

-- Maybe it's just me, but: Hawking Teslas on the lawn of the White House like some cheesy used car salesman is not only demeaning to the office of the president, but it's probably illegal, no?