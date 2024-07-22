 
Login/Register Login | Register
626 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Roberts' Legacy on Precedent is Violating Precedents, New Biden Reforms Desperately Needed

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Robert Weiner
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

By Robert Weiner and Tomas Alves

Chief Justice John Roberts has managed his reputation as a "judicial minimalist", or a judge focused on upholding the legal status quo, since 2005. However, empowered by the conservative bent of the current Supreme Court, given his most recent high-profile cases, Roberts' legacy will be that his main precedent is violating precedents. Overturning everything from federal regulatory power, and abortion rights to granting presidential immunity from prosecution and a court rife with corruption, the new Court reforms pursued by the Biden administration is crucial.

The newly discussed reforms proposed by President Joe Biden include an enforceable code of ethics, term limits for Supreme Court Justices and even a constitutional amendment to abolish legal immunity for the President and other high-ranking federal officials. These actions comprise a necessitated rebuke of recent unprecedented rulings and ethics scandals that aim to reel in Roberts and his rogue court.

But, the reforms needed to put a check on the court's radical use of their powers face a high-water mark for passage. Any legislative change would need to surpass a Republican-controlled Congress, a slim Democratically-controlled Senate and the insurmountable approval of the state legislatures for an amendment. Yet, the court's brazen actions have forced Biden's hand.

On July 1st, the conservative supermajority demonstrated this disregard for precedent to rule that Presidents are "conclusively and preclusively" immune from prosecution on all official acts. Basically, Roberts and the conservative bloc took the opportunity to insulate a President from any legal checks on their actions. To which, serves as a glaring example of conservative activism and the weaponization of the court that highlights its partisan poisoning.

In her dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor perhaps said it best, "In every use of official power, the President is now a king above the law," as a preview of the legal challenges that Presidents now face because of this ruling: close to none.

Yet, the ruling in Trump v. United States (2024) was precluded by a swath of examples of the Roberts Court's disinterest to uphold precedent. Take just the week before, where the Supreme Court issued rulings on the highly anticipated Loper Bright vs Raimondo (2024) decision on the ability of the federal government to regulate important issues, otherwise upheld by the Chevron Doctrine.

As a pillar of the Executive Branch, the Chevron Doctrine has been upheld for forty years to allow federal agencies the wiggle room necessary to operate under ambiguous laws giving them discretion to interpret the law's intent.

Unsurprisingly, Roberts and the conservative court ruled in a polarized decision to abandon this precedent. In a dissenting opinion, Justice Elena Kagan said the decision "gives courts control over matters they know nothing about" in her emphatic disagreement. For a statute regularly used to enforce any kind of regulation in the federal government, judicial activism was once again the arsonist.

In another blatant reversal of precedent, the court also recently ruled that gifts accepted after government action are not considered bribery thus overturning the conviction of Mayor Snyder of Portage, Indiana. This drew outrage from Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson who said the decision was "only one today's Court could love". Because for every other federal court, nobody gets tips for government business or casework and is not prosecuted for corruption, something that Roberts and his allies chose to overlook.

But as unsurprising as these decisions are, the barrage of unprecedented rulings is only possible with the perverse practice of judge shopping. Fast-tracking litigation through the federal judiciary up to a Supreme Court ready to exercise its conservative supermajority is something that the Chief Justice is not in a hurry to regulate and one that conservative litigants love to take advantage of.

In March, when Chief Justice Roberts and the Judicial Conference had issued new guidance to the federal judiciary to ensure judges received cases at random to oppose judge shopping, this was immediately followed up by a Mitch McConnell letter to courts around the country to ignore the new guidelines. The Judicial Conference's response: general unwillingness to enforce their implementation. Clearly sending a message that for Roberts, conservative activism is prioritized over the maintenance of precedent.

Defenders of the Judicial Conference might say that the body lacks any oversight in enforcing these guidelines but Roberts certainly plays a role in launching investigations and referring perpetrators for impeachments. Yet, as Roberts claims to defer political matters to Congress and out of the judiciary, he protects conservative perpetrators from accountability. A classic tactic from the conservative bloc's playbook: make everyone else follow the rules that they can absolve themselves from.

In his failure to uphold the legal status quo and cement judicial best practice, Roberts' indifference to act at a critical flashpoint in his tenure shall lead the public to remember him as the man who violated countless precedents to endanger and further polarize the American public. Considering Roberts' unwillingness to adhere to longstanding judicial precedents at the cost of America's stability, the President and his democratic allies have no choice but to intervene.

Robert Weiner was a spokesman in the Clinton and George W. Bush White Houses. He was communications director of the House Government Operations Committee, and senior aide to Congressman John Conyers and Charles Rangel, Reps. Claude Pepper and Ed Koch, Sen. Ted Kennedy, and Four-Star General/ Drug Czar Barry McCaffrey.

Tomas Alves is a policy analyst, research coordinator, and Op-Ed writer working at Robert Weiner Associates News and Solutions for Change. Tomas was also a Senior Staff Writer for The Highlander Newspaper at the University of California, Riverside.

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Biden Administration; Biden Policy; Checks And Balances; Rights; Supreme Court; Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts; Supreme Court SCOTUS; US Politics-Government; United States Supreme Court, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Bad money vs. bad money -- how Denver ballot measure could be blueprint for getting money out of politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend