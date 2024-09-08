 
Login/Register Login | Register
116 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 9/8/24

Robert Moore and Douglas Gillette on Boy Psychology (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments

Thomas Farrell
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

Walter Ong
Walter Ong
(Image by josemota from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) September 8, 2024: My favorite scholar is the American Jesuit Renaissance specialist and cultural historian and pioneering media ecology theorist Walter J. Ong (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University, 1955) of Saint Louis University.

I have taken various hints from Ong's work in my essay "Secondary Orality and Consciousness Today" in the carefully organized anthology Media, Consciousness, and Culture: Explorations of Walter Ong's Thought, edited by Bruce E. Gronbeck, Thomas J. Farrell, and Paul A. Soukup (1991, pp. 194-209).

In it, I take certain hints from Ong and discuss the brilliant Jungian Erich Neumann (1905-1960) who published a marvelous synthesis of Jung's wide-ranging work in his big book The Origins and History of Consciousness, translated by R. F. C. Hull, with a "Foreword" by Jung (1954). I first heard of Neumann's book from Dr. Raymond Benoit in a graduate course in English that I took from him at Saint Louis University. Subsequently, I read Neumann's book. I have re-read Neumann's book several times over the years.

In it, Neumann describes eight stages of psychological growth. In broad terms, I see the ten-year war in The Iliad as aligned with stages four, five, and six of ego development that Neumann describes. I see Odysseus's ten-year journey back home as aligned with stage seven in the eight stages of ego development that Neumann describes.

Now, for Ong, the term secondary orality refers to the orality accentuated by the communications media that accentuate sound (e.g., television, telephone, radio, tape-recorders, and the like). The resonances of secondary orality register on the human psyche and resonate with memories and pattern of primary orality at the level of the collective unconscious in the human psyche.

In terms of Neumann's eight stages of consciousness, primary orality represents the historical manifestation of what Neumann refers to as stages one through three of the development of ego-consciousness. In effect, Neumann writes about these early stages in his other big book The Great Mother: An Analysis of the Archetype, translated by Ralph Manheim (1955).

In Ong's book Rhetoric, Romance, and Technology: Studies in the Interaction of Expression and Culture (1971, pp. 10-11), he makes the following statement about Erich Neumann's Jungian account of the eight stages of consciousness:

"The stages of psychic development as treated by Neumann are successively (1) the infantile undifferentiated self-contained whole symbolized by the uroboros (tail-eater), the serpent with it tail in its mouth, as well as be other circular or global mythological figures [including Nietzsche's imagery about the eternal return?], (2) the Great Mother (the impersonal womb from which each human infant, male or female, comes, the impersonal femininity which may swallow him [or her] up again), (3) the separation of the world parents (the principle of opposites, differentiation, possibility of change, (4) the birth of the hero (rise of masculinity and of the personalized ego) with its sequels in (5) the slaying of the mother (fight with the dragon: victory over primal creative but consuming femininity, chthonic forces), and (6) the slaying of the father (symbol of thwarting obstruction of individual achievement, [thwarting] what is new), (7) the freeing of the captive (liberation of the ego from endogamous [i.e., "married" within one's psyche] kinship libido and the emergence of the higher femininity, with woman now as person, anima-sister, related positively to ego consciousness), and finally (8) the transformation (new unity in self-conscious individualization, higher masculinity, expressed primordially in the Osiris myth but today entering new phases with heightened individualism [such as Nietzsche's overman] - or, more properly, personalism - of modern man [sic])."

Ong also sums up Neumann's Jungian account of the eight stages of consciousness in his (Ong's) book Fighting for Life: Contest, Sexuality, and Consciousness (1981, pp. 18-19; but also see the "Index" for further references to Neumann [page 228]), the published version of Ong's 1979 Messenger Lectures at Cornell University.

Now, in my recent OEN article "Emily Wilson on The Iliad" (dated August 23, 2024), I discuss both Emily Wilson's 2023 translation of The Iliad and her 2018 translation of The Odyssey -- in connection with the thought of Walter J. Ong:

Click Here

In Neumann's terminology, I align what Ong refers to as secondary orality with what Neumann describes as stage seven in the eight stages of ego development.

Consequently, I would also align Odysseus's ten-year journey in The Odyssey with Neumann's stage seven in the development of ego consciousness. In The Odyssey, the goddess Athena, the goddess of war, is, in effect, Odysseus's guardian angel.

However, there are other goddesses that Odysseus encounters in his ten-year journey back home - and not all of them are benign. I see Athena and the other goddesses in The Odyssey as representing the collective unconscious in our psyches.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Health Psychology-Mental Health; Jungian Psychology; Psychology, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

Celebrating Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend