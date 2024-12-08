Robert Hassan on the Blind Nietzsche and the Malling-Hansen Typewriter (REVIEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) December 6, 2024: Robert Hassan (born on February 14, 1959; Ph.D. from Swinburne University of Technology, 2000), professor of media and communication at the University of Melbourne, has published a fascinating article titled "How Typing Transformed Nietzsche's consciousness: The Malling-Hansen writing ball, with its potential and limitations, redefined Nietzsche's philosophical and creative expression" online at the website of The MIT Press Reader:

Robert Hassan is also the author of the following eleven books:

(1) The Chronoscopic Society (2003).

(2) Media, Politics and the Network Society (2004).

(3) The Mew Media Theory Reader (2004).

(4) The Information Society: Cyber Dreams and Digital Nightmares (2008).

(5) Empires of Speed: Time and the Acceleration of Politics and Society (2009).

(6) The Age of Distraction: Reading, Writing and Politics in a High-Speed Networked Economy (2011).

(7) Philosophy of Media: A Short History of Ideas and Innovations from Socrates to Social Media (2016).

(8) Uncontained: Digital Disconnection and the Experience of Time (2019).

(9) The Condition of Digitality: A Post-Modern Marxism for the Practice of Digital Life (2020).

(10) Analog (MIT Press, 2023).

(11) Journalism from Print to Platform: The Impossible Shift from Analog to Digital (2024).

