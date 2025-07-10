 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H4'ed 7/10/25

River as teacher

By   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Hundred year event


They said it again

Children swept away

Freak storm

Nobody's fault

Act of God


Every hundred years


I tell you what,

Don't lie to me!

Don't lie to yourself!


Have you ever walked where a river rose

And settled back down

Into its usual channel?

Just like a raving drunk

Who is shouting,
I am unwanted!

Nobody ever loved me.

I can do anything I want

To my family

My friends

My dog

My people

Humanity

(Because deep down they hate themself)


Nothing I do or say will change anything.

I am responsible for no one and nothing.


The next morning:

Who broke that?

Who rose up like a hundred year flood

Who swept those children away?

Who was that?

Who was here?

What power just came and went?


Every hundred years

The river says,

See?

This is what I can do.

And you are just like me.


Every hundred years.

There, and there and there

And there and there . . .


Has anyone stopped to think that

There is here?


And every hundred years over there a bridge falls into that gorge

And every hundred years over there that town burns down

And every hundred years over here there

Is an outbreak

And every hundred years

A twister wraps a child up in her blanket

And deposits her unscratched in a tree

Or does something miraculous that makes people wonder

Every hundred years someone sees God looking in the window

And every hundred years an animal says something in English

And every hundred years someone lives to 110

And she can tell about the last time the river rampaged like that

Or when aliens took a whole herd of horses away

Right out of the barn without a trace


Sometimes I feel like I'm living on a flood plain


True or false?

Rivers are shapeshifters.

Rivers are alive.

Rivers have been mistreated.

Rivers do not hold grudges.

We can learn from rivers.


If you answered "true" X 5

You are right.


One time I walked the tow path

Along the Potomac

And it took me a while to realize that

The junk in the trees 30 feet up

In the cottonwoods

Was left there by a flashflood


Then I began to feel like

I was not as alone as I thought

On that hothouse day

Someone was shadowing me

Someone all caked in mud.

A squirrel fell out of a tree and caught itself

On a branch right in front of my face

And bobbed up and down

Looking really confused.

I must have looked like God just then . . .


That night I camped next the river

As you can imagine I hardly slept

But I must have slept

Because I woke at dawn

To the sound of a clap


Of thunder
Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Poems; Poetry, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Trump is an archetype folks and I am the freckle on a whale

I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

Let's play devil's advocate while the dust is still rising.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend