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Risk of Another War in the Persian Gulf: UAE Claim of Three Islands

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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Risk of Another War in the Persian Gulf
Risk of Another War in the Persian Gulf
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Risk of Another War in the Persian Gulf: UAE Claim of Three Islands

ABBAS SADEGHIAN, PH.D.

The Historical Context Behind a Dangerous Territorial Claim

The United Arab Emirates' claim to Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb raises questions that cannot be answered by contemporary political declarations alone. The history of these three islands is closely connected to the withdrawal of British military power from the Persian Gulf, the American strategic realignment during the Vietnam War, and the emergence of Iran as a principal regional security power under Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi. The political arrangements that established the present regional order were negotiated before the United Arab Emirates existed. Iran established control over the three islands on November 30, 1971, two days before the UAE was formally established on December 2.

Nearly fifty-five years later, Iran continues to administer the islands, just as it did under the Shah. Their strategic importance has remained unchanged despite the transformation of Iran's political system in 1979. The islands occupy positions near the maritime approaches to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important commercial and energy transportation routes. Any attempt to change their status through military force would therefore involve far more than a territorial question. It could destabilize the entire Persian Gulf and expose the economies of neighboring states to consequences far greater than the value of the islands themselves. To understand why, it is necessary to return to the diplomatic agreements and strategic calculations of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Britain's Departure and America's Strategic Dependence on Iran

In January 1968, the British government announced its intention to withdraw its military forces from the Persian Gulf by the end of 1971. Britain had exercised substantial influence over the region for more than a century, maintaining protective treaty relationships with several Arab sheikhdoms and providing the principal external security framework along the southern coast of the Gulf. Its departure created an immediate question: which regional power would assume responsibility for maintaining stability after the British withdrawal?

The United States was then deeply involved in the Vietnam War. President Richard Nixon faced growing domestic opposition to extensive overseas military commitments and sought to reduce America's direct military responsibilities. The Nixon Doctrine encouraged strategically important allies to assume greater responsibility for their own defense and regional security, supported by American military assistance.

Iran became a central element of this strategy. The Shah possessed substantial oil revenues, a rapidly expanding military establishment, and ambitions to make Iran the predominant military power in the Persian Gulf. American administrations supported his military modernization, regarding Iran as a major regional partner capable of helping protect maritime transportation, Western economic interests, and regional stability.

This relationship was more than a simple arrangement between a powerful country and a dependent ally. The Shah pursued an independent regional strategy and negotiated with Britain and the United States from a position of increasing confidence. He understood that Western governments wanted an orderly withdrawal from the Persian Gulf and that Iran's cooperation was essential to achieving it. The territorial questions involving Bahrain and the three islands became part of this wider diplomatic reorganization. Britain's withdrawal, the creation of new Arab states, and Iran's expanding security responsibilities were interconnected elements of a new regional order.

Bahrain: Iran Relinquishes a Historical Claim

For many years, Iran had maintained a historical claim to Bahrain. Successive Iranian governments had asserted sovereignty over the island, although Britain exercised substantial influence over Bahrain's administration and external relations. By the late 1960s, the Shah recognized that continued insistence upon Iranian sovereignty over Bahrain would complicate Britain's withdrawal, obstruct relations with Arab governments, and undermine Iran's ambition to become the leading security power in the Persian Gulf.

In January 1969, the Shah publicly indicated that Iran would accept the wishes of Bahrain's population concerning its political future. Britain and Iran subsequently agreed to a United Nations process for determining those wishes. The process was not a conventional election or referendum. The United Nations Secretary-General appointed a personal representative, Vittorio Winspeare Guicciardi, who consulted representatives of Bahraini society. His investigation concluded that an overwhelming majority favored independence.

On May 11, 1970, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 278, endorsing the findings. Iran accepted the outcome, thereby relinquishing its historical claim. Bahrain became independent on August 15, 1971. This decision removed a longstanding source of tension, facilitated the establishment of Bahrain as an independent state, and helped create the conditions for the broader political settlement accompanying Britain's withdrawal. At the same time, Iran continued negotiations concerning Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb, which the Shah regarded as essential to Iran's maritime security.

The American Documents: What Washington Actually Knew

The historical connection between Bahrain, the islands, and the emergence of the UAE is documented in American diplomatic records, particularly those published in the U.S. Department of State's Foreign Relations of the United States series.

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I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
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The UAE's Greatest Vulnerability May Not Be Its Oil, but Its Drinking Water

One of the most disturbing lessons of the 2026 Iran war is the vulnerability of the United Arab Emirates to a military confrontation with its much larger neighbor. The UAE has already suffered considerable damage to its energy installations, ports, airports, industrial facilities, and commercial infrastructure. Iranian missiles and drones demonstrated that even sophisticated air defense systems cannot provide complete protection against sustained attacks.

According to an October 15 Reuters investigation, Iranian and allied forces conducted at least 135 attacks against 84 infrastructure sites across Gulf Arab states. The consequences included prolonged disruptions to energy and transportation facilities, including important installations in the UAE.

Yet the most dangerous vulnerability may be one that receives insufficient attention: drinking water.

More than 80 percent of the UAE's potable water comes from desalination. Unlike countries with extensive rivers, lakes, and renewable freshwater resources, the Emirates depend heavily upon coastal industrial facilities to transform seawater into drinking water. These facilities require electricity, functioning intake systems, specialized equipment, and continuous maintenance.

During the war, Iranian officials warned Gulf governments that further American attacks on Iran could result in retaliation against regional oil, electricity, and water infrastructure. Reuters reported these warnings in August 2026. Although the Revolutionary Guards previously disputed reports that they intended to target desalination plants specifically, the threat to essential water infrastructure has become an unmistakable feature of regional military tensions.

The consequences of a major interruption would be potentially catastrophic. Damage to desalination facilities, electricity supplies, or seawater intake systems could interrupt freshwater production. Depending on the scale of the damage, repairs might require weeks. Emergency reserves and alternative distribution arrangements could provide temporary relief, but prolonged disruption could create an extraordinary humanitarian crisis.

This is what makes another military confrontation over Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb so dangerous. Iran has administered these islands since November 30, 1971, before the UAE existed. Their strategic importance has been recognized by successive Iranian governments, including the Shah's monarchy and the Islamic Republic.

The UAE has built one of the world's most impressive modern economies, but its economic achievements depend upon peace, functioning infrastructure, and reliable access to essential resources.

A country may recover from damaged buildings, interrupted tourism, or lost commercial revenue. A prolonged interruption of drinking water is an entirely different matter.

Whatever else happens in another Persian Gulf war, the destruction or prolonged shutdown of freshwater production could endanger millions of civilians. Such attacks must never be regarded as an acceptable instrument of territorial policy or military retaliation.

The history of the three islands should be examined through the diplomatic records of 1971. Their future should not become an excuse for another war whose consequences could be devastating for the entire region.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 31, 2026 at 10:46:46 PM

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