Rising above HIV diagnosis and turning pain into purpose

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS



Journey from darkness to light and community support of Cheyutha

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To this day 23 years-old Sneha (name changed to respect confidentiality) does not know with certainty how she got infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). No one else in her family carries the virus. The only plausible explanation she offers is that she got it through an infected injection needle in some healthcare setting.

Since her infancy Sneha had a hole in her left eardrum which would discharge pus. So she was put on medication for a long time which included injectables. Eventually she had to undergo an ear surgery in 2015 when she was 12 years old.

During the general investigations and tests done prior to the surgery, she was found to be HIV positive.

Sneha was in a state of shock.

"My mother refused to believe the test results and she got my test done again in three different laboratories. But every time the result was the same. My mother and elder brother also got tested and both were HIV negative. And we strongly believe that my deceased father was negative as he had undergone multiple heart surgeries and all general investigations were done then, with no sign of HIV," shared Sneha with CNS ahead of world's largest AIDS conference later this month (26th International AIDS Conference or AIDS 2026 on the theme: #RethinkRebuildRise).

Diagnosed with HIV at 12 years of age

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