Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Ring the bell for mental health

By (Page 1 of 2 pages) 1 comment

Bob Gaydos
The MHA Bell
The MHA Bell
(Image by RJ Photography)

A while back I ended a column on what I perceived as the insanity of my daily "news" feed on social media noting that one post had informed me that May was Mental Health Awareness Month. "Sign me up," I wrote in an attempt to end a column on an unfunny state of affairs with a bit of levity. A writer's gimmick.

Now I feel a need to clarify. I don't think mental health is a joking matter and, in fact, I've already signed up.

On May 1, I had the honor of reading The History of the Bell at the annual meeting of Mental Health Association in Orange County (N.Y.). The honor was mine as the outgoing president of the board of directors of the private, non-profit agency, a post I was privileged to hold for five years.

I'm including that history here because I believe it deserves a broader audience.

***

The History of the MHA Bell

During the early days of mental health treatment, asylums often restrained persons with mental illnesses with iron chains and shackles around their ankles and wrists. Clifford Beers, the founder of the Mental Health Association movement, experienced and witnessed many of these and other abuses. After his own recovery, he became a leading figure in the movement to reform the treatment of, and attitudes toward, mental illness. With better understanding and treatment, cruel practices eventually stopped.

In the early 1950s, in the lobby of the National Headquarters in New York City, the Mental Health Association collected discarded chains and shackles from asylums across the country. All of these restraints were then shipped to the McShane Bell Foundry in Baltimore, Maryland, where they were dropped into a crucible and cast into a 300-pound bell.

The inscription on the bell reads:

"Cast from shackles which bound them,
this bell shall ring out hope for the mentally ill
and victory over mental illness."

As we seek the vision of victory over mental illness, we need the participation of all citizens in shaping the future of mental health services. We need to remove the shackles from the wisdom of recipients of mental health services and their families and recognize the value of their experience in shaping future policy. Through full citizen participation,

This bell will ring for hope,
This bell will ring for freedom,
This bell will ring for victory.

***

We're big in this country on designating special months and days for special causes, but I don't think mental health awareness should go away on June 1 for another year.

Not in a time when those with the power to return us to the years of chains and shackles are talking about slashing or eliminating financial support for agencies like MHA and thousands of others that were called upon to provide the care and assistance needed by those released when those oppressive asylums were closed down across the country.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Gaydos

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and
 

Related Topic(s): Addictions; Asylums; Baltimore; Congress; Funding; Health; Health Care- Veterans; Health Psychology-Mental Health; Medicaid; Mental Health; Mental Health Association; Nonprofit Organizations; Suicide
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments

Bob Gaydos

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 6, 2011), 15 fans, 408 articles, 80 comments
  New Content

We're big in this country on designating special months and days for special causes, but I don't think mental health awareness should go away on June 1 for another year. It's too easy for some people with power to just grab people who make them feel uncomfortable and just lock them away someplace.

Submitted on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 5:20:47 PM

