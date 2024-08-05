Rhymeless Sonnet



'vulnerable'

I've known such evil that shakes the heart's core

and serves to remind: we're here dust to dust,

inner lit particles in outer space

blown through random corridors of nothing,

for nothing, by nothing, deconstructed

by abstractions and a leaky gestalt

that prevents a human from feeling whole

and purposeful, and leaves one vulnerable.

.



Moment by moment, layer by layer,

we're diminished by factuality,

by a Copernican revolution

that takes away our center by the day.

.



And this seems the real lesson of Eden:

To be awake to intention's evil.