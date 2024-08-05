Rhymeless Sonnet

I've known such evil that shakes the heart's core
and serves to remind: we're here dust to dust,
inner lit particles in outer space
blown through random corridors of nothing,
for nothing, by nothing, deconstructed
by abstractions and a leaky gestalt
that prevents a human from feeling whole
and purposeful, and leaves one vulnerable.
.
Moment by moment, layer by layer,
we're diminished by factuality,
by a Copernican revolution
that takes away our center by the day.
.
And this seems the real lesson of Eden:
To be awake to intention's evil.