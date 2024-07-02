Revolutionary Inspiration for Tyranny Today

These are indeed the times that try men's and women's souls, to paraphrase Thomas Paine. And these are times to be fueled by his words which inspired us to fight tyranny at our country's very beginning, and can inspire us again.

One of the best ways to be motivated by Paine is by watching the documentary, To Begin the World Over Again: the Life of Thomas Paine, Ian Ruskin's heartening and uplifting one-man PBS documentary, which can be seen now on Vimeo and owned, too, for just four bucks. And as Ruskin notes, it is "the price of a cappuccino at Starbucks, and a little more nourishing."

I've seen it. More than once. It's fantastic.

You're likely to recognize Ruskin, You may have seen him guest starring on such shows as "Murder She Wrote", "Scarecrow and Mrs. King" or "MacGyver".

Ruskin says, "I truly believe that the story of Thomas Paine can bring a little light back, a little hope, for everyone. He, after all, sparked America to rid itself of a King and create a government that would aim to ensure the happiness of the people... I think that it really is now or never."

If you'd like more background info, I interviewed Ian about this project on OpEdNews here.

Don't miss this opportunity to reach for higher ground.