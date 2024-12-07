Revolutionary Airs (poem)



Donald Blimp

Time to twilight the idols

give them a mug of comeuppance soup

smack em in the dingdong

make them blow blue smoke

.



Time to rearrange the furniture

reupholster the dying world

throw away the dross and drowse

and muscle up with pinch of sage

.



It's time to revolt, beat down

smack the wonks upside they head

pantyraid their famous lifestyles

paralyze their wine and bread

.



Time is of the essence

there's a reason for 400,000,000 guns

time to ticky talk and light some fuses

and blow up the whole goddamn thing

.

If you see time on the road kill it

oxidation is a butch, and I'm no fan of entropy

the alien life forms are here

popping out of the chests of our minds

.



Soon it will be over, the darkness screams for us

the fat lady's on ozempic, self-loathing privilege

Time to wind up your vocabulary

speak auction speed duckrabbit English of love