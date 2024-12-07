Revolutionary Airs (poem)

Time to twilight the idols
give them a mug of comeuppance soup
smack em in the dingdong
make them blow blue smoke
.
Time to rearrange the furniture
reupholster the dying world
throw away the dross and drowse
and muscle up with pinch of sage
.
It's time to revolt, beat down
smack the wonks upside they head
pantyraid their famous lifestyles
paralyze their wine and bread
.
Time is of the essence
there's a reason for 400,000,000 guns
time to ticky talk and light some fuses
and blow up the whole goddamn thing
.
If you see time on the road kill it
oxidation is a butch, and I'm no fan of entropy
the alien life forms are here
popping out of the chests of our minds
.
Soon it will be over, the darkness screams for us
the fat lady's on ozempic, self-loathing privilege
Time to wind up your vocabulary