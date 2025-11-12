 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H3'ed 11/12/25  

Review of One Woman's Saga on the Streets--Illustrated Book

By Victoria Cunha  Posted by Martha Rosenberg (about the submitter)   1 comment

Martha Rosenberg
Message Martha Rosenberg

The new novella by Kay Buckingham, with illustrations by Martha Rosenberg, takes readers back 50 years. It is set in Chicago, but it could have taken place in any big city. Single-line black and white cartoons accompanying the text seem fitting for a narrative by a female hustler on the north side.


(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Details   DMCA
The story told by the author is edgy, stark, and not to state the obvious, it occurs well before the advent of the internet or dating apps. In Buckinghams narrative, hookups in real life prevailed (at the singles bar, at parties, etc.) but also at the parking lot or curbside inside a vehicle, at the hustlers or johns apartments, in motel rooms, and at any other physical place that offered privacy. Free love wasnt free after all.

Revealing a certain way of making a living (greenbacks for tricks), Buckingham makes it clear many other individuals of any gender who lived as she did during this time did not survive to tell the tale. Liberal quantities of meth, coke, alcohol, violence, desperation and later, HIV/AIDS paint a backdrop of the early- to mid-1970s in all its seediness.

Buckingham tells of her savvy dive into paid sex work straight, yet a Greek gay (or bisexual) chorus made up of two of her male friends at the time appear as counterpoint in several moments. Light humor, irony and sarcasm dot the pages assisted by Rosenbergs single-line b/w cartoons to unique effect. Overall, this work paints a picture of sex as commodity, that still continues today with OnlyFans albeit at a vast virtual remove.

The protagonist makes it clear that despite her youth, she is very troubled (selling her body, using drugs, not eating, drinking to excess, having an abortion). Her sister makes a brief appearance but is unaware that Buckingham is planning to meet a john right after their caf meetup. To the reader, its clear that shethe intrepid narrator Buckingham--may be running away from something (she mentions she hasnt spoken with her father in four years)

Sometime (months or years) into her lifestyle, the author gets dosed with some bad blow at a Mafia house and ends up on the side of a highway (though alive, she is inconsolable due to the occurrence). This situation seems like an early turning point for the author.

The real danger: Buckingham starts to have feelings for her johns, in particular one named Keith. Eventually after five chapters there is a resolution of a kind, though not exactly out of a Hollywood film but closer to reality (and not with Keith).

All women, men, and anyone who has an interest in the real effects of sex work could benefit from and relate to reading this book. I learned that while I sympathize with all persons who do this type of work to survive that it is risky beyond belief, and that the use of drugs/alcohol and other unhealthy coping strategies often are necessary to numb out. Kudos to Buckingham for her unflinching portrayal of one womans saga on the streets.

(Article changed on Nov 12, 2025 at 10:07 AM EST)

Rate It | View Ratings

Martha Rosenberg Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Book Genres; Book Reviews; Book Tour; Book_Reviews; Books; Reviews_ Books; Womans Free Speech Online Blacklisted; Work, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 84 fans, 1040 articles, 803 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

If you would be interested in reviewing this book I (Martha) illustrated, I will send you a free copy. Thanks

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 12, 2025 at 10:07:43 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend