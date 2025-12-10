My book, The Blue Man, originally self-published in 1982, republished in 2015 (Two Plums Press) is still relevant. Reading it is like getting a hit of smelling salts.



This little book comes very close to the bone of what was going on in the Western psyche, archetypally, at the theshold of the 80s when Ronald Reagan and his ilk were about to weaponize capitalism. The Blue Man, I discovered later, is an archetype that has manifested sporatically in human history. I did not borrow the epithet "Blue Man" from the pop-group of that name (which came later), but more likely, subliminally, from Black Elk's vision of an evil spirit representing draught and blight that he had to conquer in battle in a dried up riverbed. My Blue Man was also an evil spirit, in modern lingo, an overarching zeitgeist of the late 20th century that was threatening to upend and obliterate whatever remained of the soulfulness of the human race and wild nature in the Western World after WW2.

In 1980 the US dollar was a kind of gold card to remake the world top-down in the American-image and for the most part the world at large was all for it. For an amber moment the United States looked good to much of the so-called "free world", even to the Soviets. Everything had a price tag and American credit was top-rated. It was just a big game of Monopoly and everyone wanted in.



This was when the catch-phrase "trickle-down economics" became vogue. The idea was, it's OK to strive to be wealthy because you will be buying more stuff and requiring services. If you buy another house you are making work for plumbers, roofers, electricians, realtors etc. or if you buy a new car, you are supporting the dealership, the mechanic, the car industry. If the rich are happy, the working class will benefit. That was the popular theory and so many people wanted to be OK with making money that the yes-men drowned out the skeptics by a factor of 10 to 1. I knew I was facing a long slog. Hardly a good time to be a poet and start a family.

Right around the time I was writing the Blue Man", I started carving a series of 16 "sidewalk sculptures", using a modest pencil chisel to release sigils from chunks of sidewalks that I salvaged from landfills. Why did I need to carve fragments of sidewalks? I look at it this way: I felt like I was stuck in a giant game of Monopoly, which I did not want to play and so the feeling was I was always in jail. But what I really yearned for was to get out of the game entirely, off the board. There is a poem in the second half of the Blue Manthat speaks to this need to get free.



"Alone you / were invisible / like one particle of water / swirling in the air. / and that was to your great advantage -- / you had time to think."



But of course it was far more sinister than a giant game of Monopoly for those of us who were not buying it, it was the beginning of the end game for the biosphere and life as we know it. Here is an excerpt from the Blue Mant hat captures that flashpoint of no return:



"The Blue Man went up seventy stories / then rocketed to the diamond top. / From there he saw / the pattern of civilization / glittering / to a new circumference / His mind opened to the sky / like a white antenna / filling with the whisperings of stars. / One star millions of light years away / whispered / Destroy all you have seen / He trembled / as his hand went out / to grasp that star."



The first part (Part 1) dramatizes in X-ray fashion, the end of a failed Age. Part 2 is redemptive. The Blue Man is really the spinning and weaving together of penetrating intuitive historical interpretation with prophetic speculation of future probabilities based on proleptic dreaming.



(Back to my process in 1981:) For those of us who had no desire to join the American-style corporate orgy, there was a call to dive deep to find an antidote to the madness. And it was madness! It was in-my-face-pathological. We can see that in hindsight, as we now (50 years later) watch ourselves helplessly succumb to the greatest threat to the biosphere that the planet has faced since the asteroid Chicxulub struck the (now) Yucatan Peninsula 66 million years ago. For me, because of the scale of the perceived threat to everything I stood for, there was a need to identify the spirit or archetype that was ascending. The Blue Man was my nemesis: Specter of Greed (writ large), specter of corporatized Patriarchy . . . But now looking back through the crystal ball of time I also see him as the demon-herald of Climate Change.



Just for one example of the voltage of the energy field that was crackling around me when (age 31) I was writing The Blue Man: I was walking home from work one day (Ann Arbor) up the side street near our house, when a transformer on a telephone pole exploded right over my head. It was a little like being in the Netflix thriller, "Stranger Things" when the upside down world is close. The feeling was I was in deep water, but also that I was into something big. Here is a poem that captures that feeling of facing off with something far more powerful than me while, paradoxically, feeling up to the challenge . . . because, in my gut, I knew that that "thing", by being named, and tracked, would be defeated.



"Finishing the dishes during a storm -- a cup, a soapy bowl tossed / into the drying rack, / a knife, / a fork / slips back into the suds . . . / The thunder / overhead is a warning / to respect the wisdom / that was drummed into me as a child. / The thunder is no guarantee / that the fork / will not be the conductor to my nerve center / of enough electricity / to power a small town for ten seconds / But I have learned to estimate risks / and the older I get / the more I value / finishing what I have started."



There are still a few copies of the original edition available, perfect bound, 1982 / $25 with an image of the Blue Man on the cover from an etching by the author.

(Article changed on Dec 10, 2025 at 9:54 AM EST)