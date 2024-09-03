Resurrecting JFK's Spirit of Peace through the Magic of Love Field

VALEDICTION REVELATION - PROLOGUE

Valediction Revelation represents the last of a three part memoir of Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould which begins in Boston at the Parker House Hotel Press Room in 1981where Paul stands at the exact spot where John Fitzgerald Kennedy announced his candidacy for Congress in 1946 and held his bachelor's party in 1953. The story then comes to a shocking conclusion at Love Field Airport in Dallas in 2023 following a conference commemorating the 60th anniversary of the JFK assassination - where Paul delivered an address on the Fitzgerald legacy. Love Field represents the final moments in JFK's life; the place where he arrived alive and left deceased, making his final destination a mystical crossroads between heaven and earth combining the red Saltire (X) coat of arms for his Fitzgerald family with the red cross of the Knights Templar.



Saltire Gules of the Fitzgerald Family

(Image by Tech King465) Details DMCA



Triggered by dreams and strange coincidences, Paul and Liz reveal through episodic flash backs, how they came upon clues to the imaginal dimension of the assassination and why that dimension opens a whole new meaning to JFK's life and the pivotal role Love Field plays as the Alpha and Omega of the story.

Beginning at Dealey Plaza on the 60th anniversary of the assassination, they see how the location itself acts as a stage in a theatre of Masonic symbolism. The three shots, the triple overpass, the obelisk, Astral magic, Masonry and the symbolism of the Knights Templar all have a role to play in what is clearly a sorcerer's ritual. And as they travel back through the thousand year history of JFK's Fitzgerald ancestors, they uncover how their strange coincidences relate to JFK's purpose as a prince of peace.

Clues to the nature of some kind of mysterious connecting force that causes coincidences emerge. They learn that JFK's distant 13th century ancestor, the second Earl of Desmond, Geroid Iarla was known for his extensive use of magic and looked upon as the mythological child of an Otherworld Irish goddess. They also discover that the fourteenth and last Earl's severed head was sent to Queen Elizabeth I as a magic talisman to inaugurate the birth of the British Empire and that his ghost is said to ride around his birth lake on a white steed every seven years waiting for his return at the end of time. They soon discover that the mysterious connecting force causing coincidence is real and has been acknowledged since ancient times and studied by the psychoanalyst Carl Jung and physicist Wolfgang Pauli as a "connecting principle outside of cause and effect." They also discover that this same connecting force - or as others have described it the Observer Effect - is thought to be what makes magic work and had been studied by a central character in the assassination of JFK named Arthur Young, father-in-law of Ruth Paine - Marina Oswald's guardian as "an added parameter to physics that is either a process, or drive, or force, or consciousness."

After seeing Oliver Stone's JFK and the revelation of assassination-conspirator David Ferrie's involvement with the eccentric American Orthodox Catholic Church they see the connecting principle at work in JFK's family legacy. And things get even stranger when that legacy crisscrosses into the Elizabethan underworld and its connection to a cabal of viciously anti-Catholic Neoplatonic magicians.

Known for their open misogyny, John Dee, Queen Elizabeth's Astrologer, The Faerie Queen's Sir Edmund Spencer, Sir Walter Raleigh her chief knight, Giordano Bruno, defrocked priest, Italian philosopher and alchemist and a cult of well-known historical figures from the 16th century emerge as magical anti-Catholic covert operatives who bear a distinct correspondence to the menagerie of anti-Catholic JFK conspirators put on trial by New Orleans District Attorney, Jim Garrison. And as these Elizabethans weave spells and summon demons to plot the demise of the Catholic Fitzgeralds, evidence of magical plotting based on geometry, astronomy, astrology and the Art of Memory reveals itself.

Motivated by hatred for Rome and inspired by the rediscovery of ancient Hermetic texts attributed to the legendary Hellenistic figure Hermes Trimegistus these Elizabethan actors seek to draw the power of the terrestrial world from Catholic Spain and deliver it to Queen Elizabeth I through the creation of a simulacrum (a thought form created by the magician to receive divine inspiration from the imaginal realm). In the words of author Dame Frances Yates, this group is driven by "The belief in the correspondence of microcosm and macrocosm, in the harmonic structure of the universe, [and] in the comprehension of God through mathematical symbols."

According to a more recent analysis they also believe that practicing the Art of Memory by using images as talismans and creating mnemonic devices (i.e. patterns of letters, ideas or associations that enhance memory) they can implement through the creation of a simulacrum, a large-scale reformation of the universe, in which both celestial and earthly worlds would be purged and restored to original perfection.

Yates approached the subject of Hermetic Renaissance Magic with genuine seriousness and recognized early on in her groundbreaking research that it was a mistake for modern scholarship to dismiss the practice as fantasy considering that it became a guiding force in the creation of the British Empire.

Founded on the fifteenth century work of Cornelius Agrippa based on his translations of Plato, but expanded upon over the next two centuries, one prominent scholar of the philosophy - Giordano Bruno engaged in magical techniques for memorization in his 1582 book De umbris idearum, (On the Shadows of Ideas) that were so effective they led to his being burned at the stake and are still considered bordering on the supernatural.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).