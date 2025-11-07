Resilience, Representation, and Hope: The Significance of Shia Muslim Electoral Victories in American Cities

Today, I am filled with hope and pride as I celebrate the historic electoral victories of three Muslim Shia men who have been elected to lead major U.S. cities: Zohran Mamdani in New York City, Abdullah Hammoud in Dearborn, and Adam Alharbi in Hamtramck, Michigan. While my joy is not simply because they are men and certainly not only because they are Muslims I want to be honest about why this moment matters so much to me, and to our wider communities.

In the United States, Muslims are an estimated 1.1% of the population; Shia Muslims are an even smaller minority, with roughly 1.8 million Shia among the 8 million Muslims in America. Shia Muslims, throughout history and across continents, have often faced persecution, marginalization, and even violence simply on account of doctrine, culture, and identity. Many, like Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdanis family, have histories marked by forced migration, fleeing Uganda under Idi Amins expulsion of Asians, and resettling in the U.S. to rebuild their lives. Others have fled unrest in places like Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria.

Their wins represent not just personal achievements, but the resilience and visibility of communities who have too often been silenced or erased. Both as a social worker and as someone who personally identifies with both Sunni and Shia heritage, I understand how crucial it is to recognize that divisions are often more political than spiritual. As scholars remind us, when Prophet Muhammad was alive, there was no Sunni or Shia there was simply Islam and the call to justice and compassion. For many Muslim families like mine, loving all relatives regardless of sect is core to our way of life.

From a social work perspective, Empowerment Theory resonates powerfully in this moment: it teaches us to help marginalized people develop the skills and confidence to challenge oppression and claim their agency. These victories embody such empowerment, showing that even in the face of systemic barriers, leadership and social change are possible.

Intersectionality Theory is also crucial: These mayors do not represent a single identity, but embody complex intersections of faith, ethnicity, migration, and minority statuswhich sociology shows shapes uniquely challenging experiences. Their success is a demonstration of what can happen when multiple, overlapping forms of injustice are confronted with courage and community.

Political science research on minority representation reminds us that when marginalized voices are included in government, all citizens benefit from richer, more responsive leadership. There is robust evidence that diversity in politics brings increased social capital, stronger communities, and fresh approaches to justice and fairness.

If you are wondering why I am eager for their leadership, it is not out of sectarian pride but because these victories are a sign that the American ideal of justice and fairness is still alive, however imperfect. The hope is

not just for Muslim Americans, but for all who have ever felt invisible, disenfranchised, or othered. Standing up and saying I am here, I belong is itself a radical act against oppression. As these three men take office, I am confident they will work for positive change, not just for Muslims, but for people of every background, belief, and color. Thats the kind of leadership our society needs. I look forward to watching, supporting, and holding hope for the better days their wins promise for us all.