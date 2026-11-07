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Republicans’ day of reckoning arrived

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New York Times reporting election night.
New York Times reporting election night.
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By Bob Gaydos

I wrote these words on Oct. 27, 2016 with an election looming: “At some point in a person’s life, if he or she is lucky, the opportunity presents itself to take responsibility for one’s actions. To take stock of how things are going. Not materially, but really. It can be frightening. It can also be rewarding. Among other things, this look in the mirror allows one to say — if one can be honest — ‘I’ve made some mistakes. I sincerely regret them. I hope to do better from now on.’ A lot of people never do this.

“With that runaway train called Trump menacing the trust and tolerance that are the pillars of our, yes, already great nation, I’m thinking that a lot of people — a lot of white, Republican people — have a date with a mirror. It’s far too late to undo the damage Trump has done or to deny any part in it, but it’s not too late to admit the mistake of supporting him in spite of all the hateful, false things he said. It’s not too late to admit to acting as if he didn’t say them because, well, maybe because you were angry or confused or frightened or thought it would be disloyal. Maybe you feel you were lied to. Or maybe you just wanted to believe the lies.

“Republican politicians who have stuck with Trump have no such out. The McCains and Ryans and Cruzes and Rubios knew Trump was bad news from day one. But he was their bad news and his lies became their lies even when they disagreed with him, because they never had the courage — the humility, the simple decency — to look in the mirror and say: ‘Enough. This man is obscene. He is an insult to our party and our nation. We made a grave mistake in pandering to the worst instincts of some of our party members in order to get their votes. Our pride kept us from admitting this. Fear drove our decisions. We allowed him to make fools of us.’” Those words were never said. Trump won.

Well, that day of reckoning finally came, a long, painful, overdue 10 years later, at the hands of millions of Americans of all colors and nationalities with the sweeping Democratic victories at all levels last Tuesday. A resounding rejection of Trump and what he stands for. What Republicans have stood for. Instead of looking in the mirror, the likes of J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and others, who still think they have a career in politics after their shameless bowing at the feet of Trump, are already scurrying about looking for a way to avoid the blame. Lawyers are bailing out of the Trump “Justice Department.”

It’s not happening, J.D., no matter what you change your name to this time. Forget it. And Rubio? You will forever be known as “Little Marco,” Trump’s silent shadow in crime. The party’s future is unknown.

This past August, with another election looming, I wrote ”The Republican Party is Still Dead” as the headline on a column. A simple statement of fact. Although I had hopes, little did I know that the American voter was finally ready to write the obituary.

Memorial services are scheduled for next January in Washington, D.C. They will be streamed and televised live.

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Bob Gaydos Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): 2016 Elections; 2026 Elections; Decency; Democrats Winning Back The United States Senate; Governors; House Of Representatives; Marco Rubio; Republican; Republican Downfall; Senate; (more...) Trump; Vance, Add Tags  (less...)

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