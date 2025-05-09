 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H1'ed 5/9/25

Report from Rome: Leo XIV, First Impressions

By (Page 1 of 2 pages) 12 comments
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Mike Rivage-Seul
What we know about Pope Leo XIV Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected Pope, becoming the first American to hold the title. The new leader of the ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBC News)   Details   DMCA

Last evening, I was present just outside St. Peter's Square for the first blessing of Pope Leo XIV, the former Augustinian Cardinal, Robert Prevost. Providentially, my wife Peggy and I just happen to be in Rome visiting my eldest son's family now located here.

Around 7:00 Peggy had phoned me with news of seeing white smoke from the Vatican chimney. That traditional signal indicated the successful completion of Papal Conclave deliberations. Earlier in the day, the two of us had been together in St. Peter's Square when black smoke revealed an inconclusive result of that morning's process.

So, I raced off walking as fast as I could toward the Via Conciliazione, the long wide avenue extending from the papal basilica. My five years living and studying in Rome (1967-1972) told me that a huge overflow crowd would gather there spilling over from St. Peter's Square and awaiting the introduction of the new pope.

Forty minutes later, I arrived just in time to hear and (barely) see him.

I could hardly believe my ears.

Imagine: a second consecutive American pope! And this one from the United States as successor to the first American pope, Argentina's Pope Francis! Not only that, but the new man also turns out to be a fellow Chicagoan. Like me as well, he entered the seminary as a 14-year-old intent already at that tender age on becoming a priest. I felt I knew him. (I also found myself wondering, could he also be a Cub fan? Probably not though. Prevost is a South-Sider which probably aligns him with the White Sox.)

More seriously, I wondered what could the cardinal electors have been thinking in selecting someone like Prevost - a dual citizen of the U.S. and Peru? And what could Prevost himself be signaling in choosing Leo XIV as his papal name? I also wondered what Leo's election might portend for the Catholic Church and the world.

Along those lines, let me share some initial impressions.

The Significance of Prevost's Election

Regardless of the Cardinal electors' intentions, I find it noteworthy that the last two papal elections have shifted church focus from Europe to the Americas. They have directed attention away from the colonizers to the colonized in the case of Francis, and from the oppressed to the oppressors with Leo.

Could the cardinals' appointment of Prevost be making a forceful statement about such dynamic?

I mean Francis was a product of United States' oppression. Argentina's U.S.-supported "dirty war," led to the deaths and forced disappearances of more than 30,000 Argentinians. Whether by specific intention or by direction of the Holy Spirit, Francis' election called attention to such tyranny over the Global South by an imperialistic United States.

Yes, Argentina's Guerra Sucia (1974-'83) was the bloody expression of what Noam Chomsky and others identify as a more general U.S. war against the Catholic Church in Latin America. The conflict was sparked by implementation there of Catholic Church teachings on social justice and by the emergence of liberation theology, which Washington long considered and treated as a threat to national security.

With that in mind, the college of cardinals might be suggesting that new pope's trajectory embodies the response Catholics should take to the United States' cruel history of violence in what it has long considered its "backyard."

Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Mike Rivage-Seul


Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
5 people are discussing this page, with 12 comments  Post Comment

Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I find all of this very promising.

Submitted on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 8:38:20 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thanks for these insights, and for reminding us that he is the SECOND American Pope. I'm so excited for you that you were in Rome for this, WOW!

Submitted on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 10:09:50 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

Yes Meryl Ann, this was an unexpected boon. Besides not being "the first American Pope," it's interesting, I think how Peruvian Leo is. In a way, he's the second pope from Latin America.

Submitted on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 5:39:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Yes, that's fascinating, too...(nevertheless, he seems to have remained a White Sox fan, LOL!)

Submitted on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 11:40:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

I agree, it's a big drawback. But then I always did have trouble with the doctrine of papal infallibility.

Submitted on Sunday, May 11, 2025 at 4:54:17 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Meredith Ramsay

Become a Fan
(Member since Aug 3, 2007)

"We cannot close our eyes to any form of racism or exclusion, while pretending to defend the sacredness of every human life." -- Pope Francis
       -- Pope Francis

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thank you, Mike, for your highly informative exposition of what the election of Pope Leo XIV might portend. Very promising indeed! And your being present for this historic event was an amazing coincidence, or should I say synchronicity?

Submitted on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 8:46:42 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Meredith Ramsay:   New Content

Thanks, Meredith for reminding me about synchronicity. I agree, and it gives me an even more grateful perspective.

Submitted on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 10:46:05 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Mary Elizabeth

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 27, 2020)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Yes, interesting perspective. Thanks for sharing!

Submitted on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 10:20:32 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mary Elizabeth:   New Content

Good to hear from you, Mary. My perspective remains hopeful regarding this pope. Still sorry though about losing Francis.

Submitted on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 10:48:14 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine" -- Tom Paine
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Leo 14 has good coincidences for me. From Leominster MA. 14 is my birth Marie, wife in Antwerpen was 1 & 4. There is a 147 address down street for hope for Coffee Shop European 3 table 3 cushion Cafe.

Someday hope Church pushed the $20billion a year Mondragon Cooperative of the Basque in Spain. Started by a Parish Priest who encouraged his students to start Coops based on economic doctrine of the Church: putting labor before capital. Tom Paine agreed with that before Marx, as Lincoln did after Marx. I like how Mondragon owns its own Bank and Collage for its workers with a vote on how company is run.

Submitted on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 5:40:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

Yes, Michael. Mandragon and its huge success is another one of those "best kept secrets."

Submitted on Sunday, May 11, 2025 at 4:55:50 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine" -- Tom Paine
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Mondragon came to me through my Mom in 1994. We were talking of middle name Cheverie was French Basque, who got kicked out of France, to Prince Edward Island, then English chased them in woods for a 100 years having kids. I said, "I want to know what they are doing now." 2 weeks latter she gave me Catholic Digest article about Mondragon. As IBEW Wirenut, catching up to 80s breaking of Unions in 1994, I saw right away how Unions could make them work on local levels here. USW had a pact with Mondragon in 2010 to build Union Styles Coops. You know, no funding. Invest Pensions in Public New Engalnd Bank at Post Office. City owning atms.

Submitted on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 11:05:31 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
