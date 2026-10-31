Report Expunged, But Hope Florida Springs Eternal

In late August, CBS News Miami obtained a copy of a grand jury report. That's not supposed to happen, but it did. Here's what that grand jury report found:

Several persons within and around the executive branch of Florida's government conspired to misappropriate $10 million in taxpayer money, funnel that money through a charity founded by the governor's wife, give it to Political Action Committees operated by the future state attorney general, and spend it to rig an election.

The grand jury declined to indict any of the conspirators simply because the web was so tangled that the jurors couldn't figure out who knew, and did, what. It's unclear whether governor Ron DeSantis, then attorney (now US Senator) Ashley Moody, or others actually gave the orders that resulted in the embezzlement/laundering of the funds.

Because no indictments issued, DeSantis claimed that "the only crime that was apparent was whoever leaked the grand jury report" (and yes, leaking the report was illegal).

On October 8, Florida's First District Court of Appeals expunged the grand jury report, on the grounds that a grand jury can't declare conduct unlawful without indicting those it identifies as having participated in that conduct.

DeSantis did a little public dance to celebrate his victory over "self-interested cabals in the state legislature," a "very hostile liberal grand jury," and the media.

But neither the expungement nor the victory dance change the factual assertions in the report, or the evidence underlying those assertions.

The assertions, again:

Several persons within and around the executive branch of Florida's government conspired to misappropriate $10 million in taxpayer money, funnel that money through a charity founded by the governor's wife, give it to Political Action Committees operated by the future state attorney general, and spend it to rig an election.

The election in question was a statewide referendum on legalizing recreational marijuana. It required a 60% vote to pass, but only got 55.9%.

Whether the $10 million election-rigging attempt made that 4.1% difference, we'll probably never know. But we know it happened, we know who some of the conspirators were, and we have a pretty good idea of some others.

We may see some semblance of justice if the federal government decides to launch a Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization probe of the charity (Hope Florida), the PACs (Keep Florida Clean and Florida Freedom Fund), and their principals (Florida first lady Casey DeSantis and Florida attorney general James Uthmeier). Maybe someone will go to prison. Probably not, but maybe.

A certain measure of justice, fortunately, is inherent in the exposure itself.

Casey DeSantis was clearly gearing up for a run to succeed her husband as governor. That project fell apart when the misappropriation came to light.

Ron DeSantis still seems to entertain 2028 presidential ambitions, but between running against Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primaries and getting caught in, or at least near, this scandal, it seems reasonably certain that his politic career ends with his time as governor.

Courts can expunge reports, but once the truth is out, it stays out.