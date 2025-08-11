 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/11/25  

Remembering the Helsinki Accords

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Jason Sibert
Message Jason Sibert

From the standpoint of both geopolitics and international law, the world is a mess.

Authoritarian Russia violated international law by invading Ukraine. Whats Russias goal? Perhaps President Vladimir Putin wants to rebuild the Russian Empire. Theres also an honest concern that China will invade Taiwan. Whats the end game? China wants to drive the US out of the Western hemisphere.

If you want to build a better future, sometimes you must look at the past. The first Cold War went on for decades, and each side was well armed. However, a major act of diplomacy occurred in 1975 the Helsinki Accords. Leaders of 35 states signed this agreement. The accord committed adversaries to mutual security and cooperation. Although both sides in Cold War I barely trusted one another, the accords demanded certain norms and allowed progress to be monitored and violations to be addressed. As Kai Hebel stated in his wonderful story, The Helsinki Final Act a Masterpiece of Modern Diplomacy, " impressive achievements make the Final Act a major act of modern diplomacy and an example of successful negotiations among enemies.

Leonid Brezhnev, the leader of the Soviet Union at the time, had an agenda: making the post-World War II borders permanent and making Soviet rule over Eastern Europe permanent. However, the twin issues of human rights and democracy were woven into the agreement. The Accords stated that the borders couldnt be violated but could be changed by peaceful means and agreement, keeping open the unification of Germany and Europe as a whole, as stated by Hebel. It also comprised an ambitious set of measures to bring change on the other side of the Iron Curtain - trade, cultural contacts, and the freer movement of people and information. The Accords also contained a section on improving working conditions for journalists, and it pledged signatories to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of thought, conscience, religion or belief, calling it an essential basis for peace. These provisions put liberal values firmly on the diplomatic agenda of East-West relations, and this meant that Soviet Russia had ideas to live up to.

Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Jimmy Carters national security advisor, said the provisions used ideas to help America in the Cold War. It gave Soviet Russia a set of ideals to strive for, ideals it didnt live up to. In the end, people turned against the Soviet model. Hebel stated how successful the provisions were: Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, the Final Act gave enormous encouragement to dissidents within the Soviet empire, who gathered thick dossiers recording violations of human rights that signatories could raise at follow-up meetings. All this challenged authoritarians and hardliners across Europe, who feared openness and transparency and conflated mutual obligations with an invitation to foreign meddling. And it helped to corrode the Soviet empire, thereby contributing to the peaceful ending of the Cold War. This became known as the Helsinki effect. The Final Act lives on today as the foundational text of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. With 57 members, it is the worlds largest regional security organization, spanning from Vancouver to Vladivostok. Although severely damaged by Russias invasion of Ukraine, the OSCE still functions. It continues to pursue a vast agenda devoted to international security, conflict prevention, human rights, and honest elections.

Helinski gives us an example of how quality diplomacy can defuse tensions amongst superpowers and how diplomacy can help ideas spread across national boundaries. Although it has nothing to do with war or increasing defense budgets, it served as an example of power projection. Can there be something like Helinski today? Right now, the three world powers China, the US, and Russia are far apart. However, a modern-day Helsinki could help us prevent war between the main powers, push human rights (and make China and Russia live up to their shortcomings), and prepare the way for something better. Whats better? A modernized version of Franklin Delano Roosevelts Four Policemen might emerge to enforce international law. How does it emerge? From a reform of the United Nations or a successor organization.

Jason Sibert is the Lead Writer of the Peace Economy Project

Rate It | View Ratings

Jason Sibert Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jason Sibert worked for the Suburban Journals in the St. Louis area as a staff writer for a decade. His work has been published in a variety of publications since then and he is currently the executive director of the Peace Economy Project.
Related Topic(s): Helsinki Press Conference, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Starting a New Discussion

Arms Control and New START

Escape from Authoritarianism

On Geoeconomics, International Law, and Peace

Negotiations in the Ukraine War

Our Government, Democracy and World Order

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend