Remembering Mose Allison (poem)

This poem first appeared in Jerry Jazz Magazine on March 14, 2024
.
I was streaming The Fabulous Baker Boys
the other night and thought
it reminded me of the times I drank to
Mose Allison -- in Boston, in DC --
and how righteous he was singing
Everybody Cries Mercy
(nobody has a clue about the word,
all around us off-Broadway absurd)
and the loneliness
he must have felt playing such dives
for chump change, and to folks like me,
drunk, existential, recently divorced
