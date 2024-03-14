Remembering Mose Allison (poem)



'Mose Allison'

This poem first appeared in Jerry Jazz Magazine on March 14, 2024

I was streaming The Fabulous Baker Boys

the other night and thought

it reminded me of the times I drank to

Mose Allison -- in Boston, in DC --

and how righteous he was singing

Everybody Cries Mercy

(nobody has a clue about the word,

all around us off-Broadway absurd)

and the loneliness

he must have felt playing such dives

for chump change, and to folks like me,

drunk, existential, recently divorced

