Sci Tech   

Remembering Arthur Firstenberg: May 28, 1950 - February 25, 2025

Katie Singer
Arthur Firstenberg
(Image by Arthur Firstenberg / public domain)

For nearly 50 years, Arthur Firstenberg lived with awareness of technology's harms. May he rest in peace.

Arthur Firstenberg, author, environmentalist and activist, died in his home after months of an undiagnosed illness, surrounded by family and friends.

Arthur was born in Brooklyn, New York,ï ? ? žï ? ?  to survivors of the Holocaust. His childhood summers in upstate New York, the Grand Canyon, Yosemite National Park, and on an island near Newfoundland fostered his love of nature. At Cornell University, he devoted half of his time to hiking, canoeing and rock climbing-- and half to physics, mathematics, ancient civilizations and foreign languages. After graduating in 1971, he lived with small farmers in Norway and among Guatemala's traditional Maya.

From 1978 to 1982, Arthur attended medical school at the University of California, Irvine. He left before graduating after more than 40 dental x-rays led to his experiencing microwave sickness.

He became a vegetarian and a Feldenkrais practitioner.

In 1986, Arthur participated in the Great Peace March for Global Nuclear Disarmament. While walking across the U.S., he witnessed modern society's destruction of the Earth and its creatures. In 1989, in search of a simple life, he traveled to northernmost Canada but found heart-wrenching destruction there, too.

In 1996, to expedite the roll-out of cellular phone service, Congress passed the Telecommunications Act. Its Section 704 prohibits municipalities from denying permits to install cellular antennas based on their environmental effects. Arthur founded the Cellular Phone Task Force and began providing a clearinghouse for information about wireless technologies' injurious effects and a global support network for people disabled by electromagnetic fields. He began tracking the permit requests that corporations made to municipalities to install cellular antennas, smart meters and other radiation-emitting technologies-- and rallied others to try to stop such efforts.

In 1997, based on the rights of states, nature and disabled people, the Cellular Phone Task Force joined other groups to challenge the Federal Communications Commission's radio-frequency radiation exposure limits. Their efforts were unsuccessful.

In 2002, the U.S. Access Board recognized that under the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), electromagnetic sensitivities may be considered disabilities.

Arthur moved to Santa Fe, NM in 2005. Introducing himself to a packed audience at the Women's Club, he named some of the effects of exposure to electromagnetic radiation-- nausea, nosebleeds, diarhea, headaches, insomnia, fatigue, irregular hair loss and nerve pain. Many people were moved to tears as they realized wireless technologies' effects on their families, pets and themselves.

Each time a corporation proposed a new cell tower or the city proposed installing new WiFi, or a utility proposed transmitting "smart" meters, Arthur notified his mailing list and encouraged people to attend public hearings and speak out. The City Council chambers often overflowed.

Arthur became known for his intolerance of wireless devices, his passionate public comments, his unwillingness to compromise on ecological or public health, and for suing a neighbor whose Wi-Fi disturbed him. The NY Times and other media repeatedly ridiculed Arthur for that lawsuit. The attention did not faze him.

In 2021, through the Santa Fe Alliance for Public Health and Safety, he petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on 1)whether the Telecom Act's Section 704 violates the First Amendment right of access to courts and 2)whether "environmental effects" also encompasses "health effects." Many organizations joined this suit, but the Supreme Court refused to hear the case.

Arthur tracked the dates of his experience of new or intensified symptoms-- and found that they correlated with the dates on which satellites, 5G and other technologies turned on. In The Invisible Rainbow, he correlated electrification's rise with the increase of previously unknown diseases including cancer, heart disease, diabetes and Alzheimer's. He considered radiation emitted by cordless phones, cellular antennas, mobile phones, laptops, fluorescent lights, satellites, smart utility meters, newer cars and other transmitting devices a violation of nature.

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Exploring humanness during radioactive times: a review of "SOS: The San Onofre Syndrome: Nuclear Power's Legacy"

First comes love, then come unintended consequences

Before, during and after Election '24

Discovering Power's Traps: a primer for electricity users

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Patricia Ormsby

Arthur Firstenberg was an "unreasonable" man. But when a topic as vital as health damage from an environmental toxin is censored, stigmatized and belittled, it requires an "unreasonable" approach. None other will do, because timid approaches are just ignored and laughed off again.

Bless this man's soul. Thanks to his efforts to alert the public, I enjoyed nearly 30 years of improved health. I will proceed forward under Arthur's unreasonable banner of "Global Radiation Emergency," I don't care if anyone calls me an alarmist, because the evidence I have at hand says we face an emergency as dire and global as climate change, but one it is not too late to ameliorate through awareness and action.

Katie Singer has also pointed out how much more energy intensive wireless transmission is compared to wired communications. Nuclear power is back on the table again to provide the energy needed for AI and the billions of gadgets it will coordinate wirelessly. The public needs to wake up.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 4, 2025 at 7:35:47 PM

