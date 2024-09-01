Remarks on the Presidential Race of 2024

Donald Trump won the American presidency in 2016. But can he win again in 2024? The future seemed sweet for him following President Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance in June of 2024. He was basking in the (false) perceptions of a declining economy, raising huge amounts of money through donations, and leading comfortably in most polls -- especially in the "swing" states. But the tide changed once Vice-President Kamala Harris became the substitute candidate for an increasingly frail President Biden. Losing the support of major party leaders, such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and ex-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca), he faced a split within his party over American policy in the Israel-Hamas conflict, He watched as polls dipped downwards and, surely, he feared that Trump would win the election.

President Biden withdrew from the race, and an incredible eruption of relief and enthusiasm greeted the new ticket of Kamala Harris and her vice-presidential pick, the earthy Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz. Avoiding a primary fight at the Convention, she immediately became the recipient of $500 million in donations (on top of the $500 million already raised by President Biden). Her background as an African-American and South Asian woman made her an inspiration for minorities, young people, and women. What's more, she was ready to present herself as the heir of a legislative record whose remarkable character was never properly conveyed to the American people by President Biden.

Vice-President Harris also seemed to disoriented Trump's political machine, which is still apparently unable to develop a winning strategy against her. Republicans seem to be standing in the ocean trying to brace themselves against the waves. And they haven't done that very well either. Trump's choice of the bumbling Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) as his vice-presidential candidate, combined with the ex-president's bizarre personal and racist attacks on Harris, has thrown the Republicans on the defensive. Ms. Harris' personal approval ratings have soared and, what was once a dead-even race, turned into a 5-8% lead nationally with similar numbers among "independent" voters. These numbers reflect the "bump" she received following a beautifully scripted Democratic Convention.

However, the popular vote has never been the issue: Trump lost it to Hillary Clinton in 2016 by nearly three million votes, and to Biden in 2020 by just under five million votes in 2020. It is the "swing states" that will prove decisive and, there, it is a toss-up. Complicating the matter further are third party candidates who stand to garner about 7% of the vote. The best known among them, Robert Kennedy Jr., was ready to support Harris in exchange for a cabinet post, but she turned down the deal, leading him to endorse Trump, who was less picky. This might prove more significant than it initially seems: Kennedy might provide the ex-president with another 2% of the vote while the other less-known left-wing candidates, Jill Stein of the Green Party and Cornel West, could draw another 1-2% of the vote away from Harris. Indeed, these third-party candidates might actually sway what will remain a close race. Harris enthusiasts should not be deceived by the establishment and liberal media. The vice-president is still on her "honeymoon" with the American public; it is common knowledge that the real campaign only begins in September after the "Labor Day" holiday.

Harris and Trump will hold a debate on September 10, 2024, and much is expected from her as against the demagogic ex-president, who is still carrying heavy baggage from his past. "The Washington Post" reported that he was caught lying over 30,000 times while in office -and the numbers have only grown since then. Trump recently lost a civil case charging him with sexual abuse, and an adult film actress won a judgment against him. Trump was impeached twice and he has been convicted on 34 felony counts in New York of falsifying business records and tax fraud. Indicted for allegedly violating the Espionage Act by illegally seizing 11,000 documents upon leaving office in 2021, 100 of which were highly classified, state

trials await in Georgia and Washington DC regarding his attempts to rig the 2020 elections and hinder the peaceful transfer of power through his role in the insurrection of January 6th 2021.

Trump's understanding of politics has always been "transactional," and he has promised pardons for convicted participants in the uprising should he win the presidency in 2022. In this same vein, the courts have been kind to him - or better the justices that he appointed have been kind to him. The Supreme Court granted the ex-president "immunity" for all criminal acts performed while fulfilling his duties, which has delayed all his legal battles . Should he win thepresidency, indeed, he will undoubtedly call upon his hand-picked officials at the Department of Justice to suspend all prosecutions against him.

Trump has been publicly branded a pathological liar, a sexual abuser, a grifter, a gangster, and even a traitor. The public has been constantly reminded of his support for xenophobic white nationalism, calling military veterans "suckers and losers," his disparagement of science, and contempt for environmentalism. Trump's foreign policy turned the United States into a global laughing-stock, undermined traditional alliances, and put America at risk with his embrace of authoritarian leaders like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jung-un. The astounding corruption of his former administration benefited his family's business interests to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. His measures to deregulate markets has had a catastrophic impact on everyday citizens. His tax-cuts favoring the richest .01% vastly increased the federal budget and resulted in the greatest upward shift of wealth in American history.

Every voter should read a summary of the 1000-page blatantly neo-fascist agenda for a new Trump administration, "Project 2025," which was sponsored by the reactionary Heritage Foundation and concocted by the ex-president's cronies. Should Trump win in 2024, it states, he plans to purge the civil service of 50,000 "rogue bureaucrats," and "weaponize" intelligence agencies and the Internal Revenue Service by essentially placing them under presidential control. The Department of Education and the Environmental Protection Agency will be abolished. The Department of Health and Human Services would be emasculated; healthcare would become the responsibility of individual states and "Obamacare," the national healthcare system, would vanish. Social Security would be cut -perhaps drastically - and the cost of prescription drugs would rise. Gun rights and bans on abortion will be protected. Trump has stated that he will use the military to patrol America's Southern border with Mexico, but also to quell protests and demonstrations that do not meet his approval. In this vein, the ex-president told a group of Evangelicals that they will never have to worry about voting again once he enters office - 2024 will be the last time!

Trump views himself as "the world spirit on a white horse," which was how Hegel described Napoleon. The ex-president has insisted that his global stature would enable him to end the war between Russia and Ukraine "in a day" though naturally, without saying how. Trump has threatened to place a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, prepare for war with the Asian hegemon, withdraw from NATO, defund the UN, and renounce other international commitments. Trump has also vowed to close America's Southern border, complete his projected wall, and deport 15-20 million immigrants. In reality, such talk is merely red meat thrown to his followers. Nevertheless, it sheds light on his dictatorial aspirations and the tenor of his campaign.

Trump is showing his age in his meandering, often incoherent, and racist speeches. He had incessantly insulted Biden, who is 80 years old, for his supposed enfeeblement, which was irresponsibly exaggerated by the media before he withdrew from the race. At 59 years old, however, Harris has turned the tables on Trump, who is 78 years old, by seizing hold of the age-issue and, always fickle, the media again shifted its publicity allegiance. Prior to the Harris candidacy, it was Trump all day every day. Now the focus has shifted to the Vice-President. Nevertheless, how long that will last is an open question.

Trump's standing remains rock-solid among his base, namely, the least educated voters, non-urban constituencies, anachronistic sectors of the industrial working class, evangelicals, white older men, and even white women (though the ban on abortion by "Trump's Supreme Court" may change that). He rules the Republican Party with an iron hand, he has no meaningful rivals, and "moderate" Republicans have fallen into line behind him. These opportunistic politicians greased the wheels for Trump's victory in 2016 by implacably opposing the Democrats on every issue and at every turn. They were cowards, pure and simple, who feared the political repercussions of questioning their leader even when it came to his support for the insurrection, white nationalism, and his false claim that the 2020 election was "stolen" from him by Democrats and the "deep state."

Few people seriously believe that Kamala Harris is a pathological liar, "stupid," a grifter, or a traitor. The Vice-President will run on Biden's remarkable record as president. He defended American democracy in the face of a possible coup. His administration was more diverse and scandal-free than any in the history of America, and its leaders have consistently denounced white nationalism. The Biden Administration reinvigorated NATO in defense of Ukraine, stood up to China on the fate of Taiwan, and rebuilt America's frayed relationship with Europe. The president also pushed legislation to rebuild a collapsing infrastructure, reduce carbon emissions to fight climate change, protect civil liberties and voting rights, and economically benefit working people.

However, no significant piece of legislation is identified with the vice-president and Trump has castigated her as an "affirmative action hire." His use racist tropes is inexcusable.

Articulate, elegant, sophisticated, and youthful, Kamala Harris' poise and left-center posture, her unwavering support of abortion and her experience as an Afro-South Asian prosecutor, makes Trump's depiction of her as an "affirmative action hire" seem absurd. But that can change. FOX News is no novice when it comes to employing racist tropes and she is already being vilified as the most "communist, Marxist, liberal" candidate ever. Such propaganda can enhance fears of immigration among swing voters and there is a tendency to underestimate the impact of traditional racist and sexist prejudices when judging the vice-president, who is an Afro-America-South Asian woman. Harris has also been relatively silent on matters of policy. She has highlighted the right to an abortion, increasing the child-tax credit, fighting child-poverty, and providing tax incentives for housing construction. Essentially, Harris is presenting herself as a defender of women and the family.

But she will need to do better than that. Harris is not identified with any significant legislative achievement and she will need to counter the general feeling that inflation is growing, the economy is in decline, and crime is on the rise. Moreover, not only evangelicals believe that the LGBTQ+ community, gay marriage, the right to abortion, and other such issues threaten traditional American values. Trump's conspiracy fetishism only strengthens those attitudes by targeting various non-existent cabals such as the Democratic Party-run pedophile rings that feed into what has been called the "paranoid strain" in American politics.

