 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/4/25

Regarding Ken Paxton: "Now Let Him Enforce It!"

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Thomas Knapp
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Stop internet censorship - No clean feed
Stop internet censorship - No clean feed
(Image by AussieGold from flickr)   Details   DMCA

"John Marshall has made his decision" regarding relations between the Cherokee Nation and the United States, US president Andrew Jackson supposedly said of the US Supreme Court's chief justice in 1832. "Now let him enforce it!"

That sentiment comes to mind when considering the Supreme Court's June 27 decision in Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton. The court ruled that the government of Texas doesn't run afoul of the First Amendment by requiring websites to verify users' ages if those sites serve content the regime deems "harmful to minors."

Even if the Jackson quote isn't apocryphal, there are differences, of course.

One is that enforcement of Texas's age verification law falls to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, not to chief justice John Roberts (or to associate justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote the majority opinion).

The other, bigger difference is that Jackson successfully defied Marshall -- herding the Cherokee westward at gunpoint without further legal consequence -- while Paxton stands virtually no chance of implementing his permission slip from the Roberts court to intrude on Texans' Internet privacy.

The response of the porn industry to these state-based "age verification" laws breaks down into three types:

A few sites comply. They put up a web gate and require users from states with such laws to prove they're over 18 by providing government-issued ID or submitting a face picture that lets AI estimate their ages.

Some other sites put up a different kind of web gate -- they simply don't allow users whose IP addresses seem to be located in states with "age verification" laws to see what's behind the gate.

Those two responses probably cover 10% or so of "porn" sites, mainly the big operators who have a lot of money invested in their operations and don't want legal trouble.

Most sites go a third way: They just ignore the Ken Paxtons of the world.

And, like Andrew Jackson versus Marshall, they can get away with it.

Their servers aren't located in Texas, or possibly even in the United States. Maybe it's possible to tell who operates those servers, maybe not. Anonymous website operators in Thailand probably don't lie awake at night worrying about a Ken Paxton lawsuit.

Paxton might waste a bunch of taxpayer money creating a Chinese-style "Great Firewall of Texas" to stop Texans from viewing web content he doesn't like ... but Virtual Private Networks would get those Texans around that firewall. It would also help those users convince sites that DO require age verification from Texans that they're actually from the Netherlands, Japan, or Romania.

I'm a big fan of VPNs and other tools for circumventing government control of what we can access on the World Wide Web. I'm also old enough to remember the US government's war on encryption in the 1990s. Short version for you youngsters: The government lost that war. Paxton and his co-belligerents will lose this one, too.

That's a good thing. Government control over what we may or may not see and hear on the Internet is far too dangerous to allow.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): Internet Censorship, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Big Question About the UN Security Council's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend