Reforming global financial architecture is critical for gender equality and right to health

Citizen News Service - CNS
Reforming global financial architecture is critical for gender equality and right to health

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

Development justice framework is critical to deliver on SDGs
Development justice framework is critical to deliver on SDGs
While governments have committed to deliver on Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, inequalities, injustices and deadly divide between the Global North and Global South nations (and within rich and poor nations) has jeopardised progress on SDG goals and targets - including gender equality and right to health - both of which are fundamental human rights.

"If we do a reality check, in the current times, we are in a dysfunctional international financing architecture - with countries in the Global South facing the brunt. We are increasingly facing challenges to mobilise resources for our own development. Because most of the countries in the Global South are in the cycles of perennial debt - which they have to keep servicing to international financial institutions. This results into austerity measures that include countries cutting down on public services, access to health services, education services, social protection services, among others," said Sai Jyothirmai Racherla, Deputy Executive Director, Asian-Pacific Resource and Research Centre for Women (ARROW).

"While it impacts the general population, marginalised communities, and poor people, the impact on women and girls in all their diversity across the strata is much higher. Data tells us that developing countries are seeing a record high debt servicing costs in 2023. This is straining low- and middle-income economies. This is compounded by a US$ 4 trillion annual investment gap for SDG achievement in developing countries," she added.

In 2024, official development assistance from 30 DAC nations (developed nations that provide aid to developing countries) declined by 7.1% in real terms - the first drop in five years - reaching only US$ 212.1 billion (0.33% of combined gross national income). UN target for developed countries is to allocate 0.7% of their gross national income as official development assistance but it dipped to less than half to 0.33%.

Poor investment in social sector fails us in economic sector too

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
