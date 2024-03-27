This poem reminds me of The Giver (by Lois Lowry, 1993), a young adult dystopian novel about a futuristic world in which everything is black and white and sort of stuck in time. And nobody has any memory of the world being any different, except for one person in the community who lives apart from the others, known as The Giver. The Giver preserves the memories, or the ability to remember. I don't think even the Giver perceives color. But, at the very end, the protagonist, a boy, is on a sled, sledding downhill, when he catches a glimpse of the color red. To me, this presages the return of color to this dystopian world, but the question is, will the revelation of color be accepted by these somber, traumatized survivors of the human race.

The Giver (the book) strikes me as being the next generation incarnation of the message of Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451, which tells the dystopian story of a future in which all books are being methodically burned. (fahrenheit 451 is the temperature at which paper ignites). In the world of Fahrenheit 451, there is an underground society of people whose sole purpose is to each memorize a great work of literature verbatim, so they become the book. If they die, the book dies. I don't remember if there was color in this world, but the color of my 1960s copy was red. Red carries a lot of connotations and symbolizes passion, violence, the blood of life, the red road of Native American wisdom, and, when I was growing up, Communism, "the Red scare", Mao's "Little Red Book" that was making the rounds.

In my poem "seeing red" I am playing with the idea in The Giver , that the preservation of memory isn't enough to salvage the spirit of life, for the someday (hypothetical) healing of a human race that was so traumatized that it collectively repressed its history, along with its sense of belonging to any story. Only the Giver remembers, but the burden of remembering apparently drains him of his will to engage with others. He is special in a very limited way, but he is no redeemer and he is no shaman.

To me, and this might be offensive to some, the story in The Giver is the story of the Jews. What happened to them (in the Holocaust) was so traumatic that it bleached their vision of the humanity of anyone who isn't Jewish. (Holocaust means sacrifice by fire in which the whole of the sacrifice is consumed.)

My poem, "Seeing red" is a poem about how, during a bleak period of my life, which, as I look back on that time, was prematurely aging my psyche and blanching my spirit, I started seeing red (in the flying horse of the Mobil sign and in the carapace of my painted turtle, but it was when I stepped into my pacifism, that red became the lens through which I saw the world. I was a peace-warrior, both incredibly angry and anxious to blaze my own path. The whole horizon was red.

The 60s was my holocaust. It burned up my childhood to a cinder. But like the protagonist in The Giver, at the end of the 60s, my spirit was rescued by the color red -- by my anger and my "red-hot" pacifism.