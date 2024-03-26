Redirecting these emails for positive emphasis and less on describing human rights violations

This is an experiment and a break. I am redirecting these emails and my blog for positive emphasis and less on describing human rights violations. I appreciate feedback on this experiment. I started emailing some thirty years ago. I reached perhaps hundreds of thousands of people through my writings and occasional emails (55,000 of you receive these messages and many more through ripple effect). I recently started using Facebook, X, and Instagram more but even on those I will do redirection for a period. WHY do I want to cut down this aspect and increase another aspect in the coming weeks? Three reasons:

There is now no shortage of information on the internet (if one looks for it and follows others who write/share). Ideas spread (memes). For example the shrinking map of Palestine first drawn by my son in 1998 is now ubiquitous. This flood of information and memes grew in the past 6 months despite the whitewashing and hiding of information in mainstream corporate media. Actions for Palestine has and will/must continue to grow including delivering information (important), direct action, BDS etc. I need to focus more on positive alternatives and actions to make a better world. During the break, I will post inspiring stories of resilience and resistance (sumud) and actions globally that collectively should result in a better world (examples below). My wife and I are full time volunteers (seven days a week 16 hours a day) at the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (PIBS). PIBS staff and volunteers are focused on our vision of sustainable human and natural communities and benefited thousands of human beings but also conserved nature. Devoting more time to positive items helps to balance my life and make me more productive.

Feedback is appreciated. If you find the ten items below useful do let me know or suggest changes. Also if you want to share a particularly inspiring issue related to Palestine, then let me know.

ITEM 1: Writings and photography from young people give us a glimpse of a better world

ITEM 2: The American Friends Service Committee (Quakers) was commissioned by the United Nations in 1948 to provide aid to Palestinian refugees in the Gaza strip and was the first international aid agency working on the ground. They still act based on the principles and programs.

ITEM 3: Few (of hundreds of thousands) inspiring Palestinians:

ITEM 4: UNSC RESOLUTION 27/28 [Short and to the point. The resistance accepted, Israeli government rejected and will continue the genocide]:



The Security Council, Guided by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, Recalling all of its relevant resolutions on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, Reiterating its demand that all parties comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and in this regard deploring all attacks against civilians and civilian objects, as well as all violence and hostilities against civilians, and all acts of terrorism, and recalling that the taking of hostages is prohibited under international law; Expressing deep concern about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Acknowledging the ongoing diplomatic efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, aimed at reaching a cessation of hostilities, releasing the hostages and increasing the provision and distribution of humanitarian aid, Demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan respected by all parties leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire, and also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access to address their medical and other humanitarian needs, and further demands that the parties comply with their obligations under international law in relation to all persons they detain; Emphasizes the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance to and reinforce the protection of civilians in the entire Gaza Strip and reiterates its demand for the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale, in line with international humanitarian law as well as resolutions 2712 (2023) and 2720 (2023); Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.

ITEM 5: A Digital Future of Hope and Connectivity

ITEM 6: Israels Conscientious Objectors Stand on the Shoulders of Giants

ITEM 7: To Exist Is To Resist: Sumud, Heroism, and the Everyday

ITEM 8: Everyday life in the face of conflict: Sumud as a spatial quotidian practice in Palestine

ITEM 9: We see so much charity and good will around for the needy Palestinians throughout Palestine from the Galilee to the West Bank to Gaza Strip. Ramadan brings the best in all people. Giving as once said is twice blessed for the giver and the receiver. We also give by holding to our humanity, doing good work like teaching our children and holding events for them at the museum and in the botanic garden. If you want to be inspired by what the team is doing, browse the posts and pictures at our facebook page

ITEM 10: Finally, we are grateful for the very good people organizing events for our speaking tour in Australia and New Zealand April 17 to 3 June. My wife and I are so much looking forward to a productive trip building support for Palestine. We are also grateful to many who write to encourage us in occupied Palestine or to tell us of actions they took. We love you all.

I do realize and cannot promise that this experimental change will make my emails shorter or more readable/palatable. You can always select which items to read or act on. But in any case, do give us feedback.

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

