 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/26/24

Redirecting these emails for positive emphasis and less on describing human rights violations

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   2 comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine

This is an experiment and a break. I am redirecting these emails and my blog for positive emphasis and less on describing human rights violations. I appreciate feedback on this experiment. I started emailing some thirty years ago. I reached perhaps hundreds of thousands of people through my writings and occasional emails (55,000 of you receive these messages and many more through ripple effect). I recently started using Facebook, X, and Instagram more but even on those I will do redirection for a period. WHY do I want to cut down this aspect and increase another aspect in the coming weeks? Three reasons:

  1. There is now no shortage of information on the internet (if one looks for it and follows others who write/share). Ideas spread (memes). For example the shrinking map of Palestine first drawn by my son in 1998 is now ubiquitous. This flood of information and memes grew in the past 6 months despite the whitewashing and hiding of information in mainstream corporate media. Actions for Palestine has and will/must continue to grow including delivering information (important), direct action, BDS etc.
  2. I need to focus more on positive alternatives and actions to make a better world. During the break, I will post inspiring stories of resilience and resistance (sumud) and actions globally that collectively should result in a better world (examples below).
  3. My wife and I are full time volunteers (seven days a week 16 hours a day) at the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (PIBS). PIBS staff and volunteers are focused on our vision of sustainable human and natural communities and benefited thousands of human beings but also conserved nature. Devoting more time to positive items helps to balance my life and make me more productive.

Feedback is appreciated. If you find the ten items below useful do let me know or suggest changes. Also if you want to share a particularly inspiring issue related to Palestine, then let me know.

ITEM 1: Writings and photography from young people give us a glimpse of a better world

ITEM 2: The American Friends Service Committee (Quakers) was commissioned by the United Nations in 1948 to provide aid to Palestinian refugees in the Gaza strip and was the first international aid agency working on the ground. They still act based on the principles and programs.

ITEM 3: Few (of hundreds of thousands) inspiring Palestinians:

ITEM 4: UNSC RESOLUTION 27/28 [Short and to the point. The resistance accepted, Israeli government rejected and will continue the genocide]:

The Security Council,

Guided by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations,

Recalling all of its relevant resolutions on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question,

Reiterating its demand that all parties comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and in this regard deploring all attacks against civilians and civilian objects, as well as all violence and hostilities against civilians, and all acts of terrorism, and recalling that the taking of hostages is prohibited under international law;

Expressing deep concern about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip,

Acknowledging the ongoing diplomatic efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, aimed at reaching a cessation of hostilities, releasing the hostages and increasing the provision and distribution of humanitarian aid,

  1. Demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan respected by all parties leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire, and also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access to address their medical and other humanitarian needs, and further demands that the parties comply with their obligations under international law in relation to all persons they detain;
  2. Emphasizes the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance to and reinforce the protection of civilians in the entire Gaza Strip and reiterates its demand for the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale, in line with international humanitarian law as well as resolutions 2712 (2023) and 2720 (2023);
  3. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.

ITEM 5: A Digital Future of Hope and Connectivity

ITEM 6: Israels Conscientious Objectors Stand on the Shoulders of Giants

ITEM 7: To Exist Is To Resist: Sumud, Heroism, and the Everyday

ITEM 8: Everyday life in the face of conflict: Sumud as a spatial quotidian practice in Palestine

ITEM 9: We see so much charity and good will around for the needy Palestinians throughout Palestine from the Galilee to the West Bank to Gaza Strip. Ramadan brings the best in all people. Giving as once said is twice blessed for the giver and the receiver. We also give by holding to our humanity, doing good work like teaching our children and holding events for them at the museum and in the botanic garden. If you want to be inspired by what the team is doing, browse the posts and pictures at our facebook page

ITEM 10: Finally, we are grateful for the very good people organizing events for our speaking tour in Australia and New Zealand April 17 to 3 June. My wife and I are so much looking forward to a productive trip building support for Palestine. We are also grateful to many who write to encourage us in occupied Palestine or to tell us of actions they took. We love you all.

I do realize and cannot promise that this experimental change will make my emails shorter or more readable/palatable. You can always select which items to read or act on. But in any case, do give us feedback.

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Palestians Starving Israeli Genocide, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

Twelve important items to browse including on "Mothers' Day For Peace" (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/22/2024
Ego is the enemy and six other items (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/17/2024
Timely quotes then seven items of relevance today (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/14/2024
View All 53 Articles in "Reports from Palestine"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Abrogation

COVID19 Solved! "If we didn't do any testing, we would have very few cases." - DJT

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Peter Barus

Become a Fan
Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007), 6 fans, 142 articles, 2 quicklinks, 309 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Sumud is both expression and experience of resilience, and the subject of a remarkable paper at the National Library of Medicine (excerpt):

Proposing an alternative perspective on conflicts, this article argues that it is important also to focus on normalcy of everyday life in conflict settings and how this transforms conflict dynamics.

What strikes me about this paper isn't so much the question it addresses, as the minutely detailed descriptions of actual living conditions, within their actual chronology, showing that history obviously did not start on October 7th.

The official lies from a US Government in lockstep with the genocidists in Israel, continue in a shifting context. Their superficiality, and the contempt for the general public, is brighter and louder than the talking-points they repeat to the point of gibberish.

The tragedy now is that the so-called "war" by Israel and its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Biden administration, has been lost, but the dying is certain to at least double the number of people whose worlds are ending with such callous indifference on the part of their murderers. And that will be much more than double the number we know about, when the rubble is cleared, if ever.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 26, 2024 at 1:44:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Peter Barus

Become a Fan
Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007), 6 fans, 142 articles, 2 quicklinks, 309 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The paper is online at .ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8853419/

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 26, 2024 at 1:48:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend