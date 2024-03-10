Redeeming the Nation and Saving Democracy: Election 2024

The Election

There are only a few months to go before the voters determine the future of this nation, and in many ways the waters are still very muddy. It is hard for voters to decide what their vote might mean for our future. It should not be that way; it should be about a simple vote between democracy or dictatorship.

The Spell

This electoral choice wouldn't have become so muddy if the Biden Administration had not fallen under some spell, apparently induced by the magical powers of Benjamin Netanyahu and the political clout and persuasive powers of the lobbying of AIPAC (The American Israel Public Affairs Committee) and the ADL (Anti-Defamation League). Under that spell the Biden Administration seems to have forgotten this nation's role in the world representing the basics of democracy, fairness, justice and human rights. It seems to have forgotten our long-standing opposition to foreign influences in US elections. It seems to have forgotten our legacy of free speech and open, democratic debate on issues important to the citizens of the nation and especially issues entailing the use of billions in tax dollars.

Friendship

It should be clear that no matter how much a nation is considered a friend and ally, when they begin to support policies of mass murder, it is time to walk away from that friendship. It is simply too much to ask of any friend. It is like the beer ad of some years ago, about spoiled and toxic beer, "Put it down and step away". To be stained by that toxicity is not worth continuing that friendship.

National Interest

It is hard to see how it benefits our national interest to isolate ourselves from the rest of the world in order to show our allegiance to Benjamin Netanyahu and to buckle under the influence of the powerful Jewish lobby of AIPAC and the Anti-defamation League to demonize all Gazans. Not only are we supplying the weaponry and intelligence to carry out a seemingly genocidal action, but we are also actively working to prevent any UN action and are even going so far as to defund the UN humanitarian efforts, (UNRWA, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East), all at Netanyahu's behest. This is too much like the tail (Israel), wagging the dog (the Biden Administration).

Religion

At best, Netanyahu represents an extreme Zionism, a radical version of Judaism. Even in Israel, there is incredible opposition to the extremism of Netanyahu and his actions in Gaza. Meanwhile a huge contingent of the Jewish population in the US supports a cease fire. Many have argued that this is not an accurate interpretation of basic Judaism which, at heart, is a very peaceful and humanitarian religion.

The Pivot?

The decision to drop some food in Gaza, as a small humanitarian gesture, is, hopefully, the beginning of the end of that short-term insanity, of breaking the spell of giving support and cover to Netanyahu and his destruction of Gaza. We cannot stand by while Gaza burns while also working against even allowing humanitarian aid to those traumatized people.

It is time to continue to pivot back to our ideals as an international leader who believes in human rights, the rule of international law and the true expression of democracy. It is time to show that we are courageous enough to stand up, even to our friends, when they have gone too far. We must go back to a courageous stand for fairness and decency. We need to reestablish our international leadership and our consistency in judging rogue nations.

Context, Perspective and Flawed Logic

We are seeing a dictator-like leader, Netanyahu, thinking he is immune to international pressure and willing to continue to carry out a genocide in full view of the world. Even Putin would not be so blatant.

