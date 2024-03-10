 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 9 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 3/10/24

Redeeming the Nation and Saving Democracy: Election 2024

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment, 2 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

For Gaza
For Gaza
(Image by Anemer from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The Election

There are only a few months to go before the voters determine the future of this nation, and in many ways the waters are still very muddy. It is hard for voters to decide what their vote might mean for our future. It should not be that way; it should be about a simple vote between democracy or dictatorship.

The Spell

This electoral choice wouldn't have become so muddy if the Biden Administration had not fallen under some spell, apparently induced by the magical powers of Benjamin Netanyahu and the political clout and persuasive powers of the lobbying of AIPAC (The American Israel Public Affairs Committee) and the ADL (Anti-Defamation League). Under that spell the Biden Administration seems to have forgotten this nation's role in the world representing the basics of democracy, fairness, justice and human rights. It seems to have forgotten our long-standing opposition to foreign influences in US elections. It seems to have forgotten our legacy of free speech and open, democratic debate on issues important to the citizens of the nation and especially issues entailing the use of billions in tax dollars.

Friendship

It should be clear that no matter how much a nation is considered a friend and ally, when they begin to support policies of mass murder, it is time to walk away from that friendship. It is simply too much to ask of any friend. It is like the beer ad of some years ago, about spoiled and toxic beer, "Put it down and step away". To be stained by that toxicity is not worth continuing that friendship.

National Interest

It is hard to see how it benefits our national interest to isolate ourselves from the rest of the world in order to show our allegiance to Benjamin Netanyahu and to buckle under the influence of the powerful Jewish lobby of AIPAC and the Anti-defamation League to demonize all Gazans. Not only are we supplying the weaponry and intelligence to carry out a seemingly genocidal action, but we are also actively working to prevent any UN action and are even going so far as to defund the UN humanitarian efforts, (UNRWA, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East), all at Netanyahu's behest. This is too much like the tail (Israel), wagging the dog (the Biden Administration).

Religion

At best, Netanyahu represents an extreme Zionism, a radical version of Judaism. Even in Israel, there is incredible opposition to the extremism of Netanyahu and his actions in Gaza. Meanwhile a huge contingent of the Jewish population in the US supports a cease fire. Many have argued that this is not an accurate interpretation of basic Judaism which, at heart, is a very peaceful and humanitarian religion.

The Pivot?

The decision to drop some food in Gaza, as a small humanitarian gesture, is, hopefully, the beginning of the end of that short-term insanity, of breaking the spell of giving support and cover to Netanyahu and his destruction of Gaza. We cannot stand by while Gaza burns while also working against even allowing humanitarian aid to those traumatized people.

It is time to continue to pivot back to our ideals as an international leader who believes in human rights, the rule of international law and the true expression of democracy. It is time to show that we are courageous enough to stand up, even to our friends, when they have gone too far. We must go back to a courageous stand for fairness and decency. We need to reestablish our international leadership and our consistency in judging rogue nations.

Context, Perspective and Flawed Logic

We are seeing a dictator-like leader, Netanyahu, thinking he is immune to international pressure and willing to continue to carry out a genocide in full view of the world. Even Putin would not be so blatant.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Democracy; Democracy History; Elections And Campaigns, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Sustainable Sanity"

A Grand Bargain to Save Democracy: A New Mandate (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/20/2024
Leadership Choices: Election 2024 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/12/2024
Election 2024: US Political Dynamics (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/24/2024
View All 56 Articles in "Sustainable Sanity"
Series: "Democracy in America"

A Grand Bargain to Save Democracy: A New Mandate (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/20/2024
Leadership Choices: Election 2024 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/12/2024
Election 2024: US Political Dynamics (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/24/2024
View All 91 Articles in "Democracy in America"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Isn't It Pretty to Think So

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

The Hostile Takeover of America

The Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity

Three Bullets: Political Assassination in America

Protect Yourself

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 2 fans, 100 articles, 187 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This is the threat to a vote for Biden and democracy in the upcoming election.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 10, 2024 at 11:29:35 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend