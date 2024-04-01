Recognizing A Palestinian State

The human and physical carnage in Gaza and Israel is unprecedented. In response to Hamas's brutal attack killing about 2000 Israelis, Israel has killed at least 31,000 people, primarily women and children, and caused the nearly total physical destruction of Gaza. This continuing tragedy has radically changed the parameters of a 75-year confrontation in three respects.

Israel is diplomatically weaker and more isolated than it has ever been. Its disproportionate and indiscriminate response to the Hamas attack has resulted in its near total international condemnation.

In the United States that criticism includes a call by the Senate Minority Leader Schumer for new elections in Israel. He is the highest-ranking Jewish official in the United States. His comments elicited a favorable response from President Biden. Finally, nineteen Democrats in the Senate called for the recognition of an nonmilitarized Palestinian state.

Hamas, and terrorist groups in general, have lost what little credibility they may have had given the civilian death toll in the initial attack and the human rights violations since. Those crimes include rape, murder, and the abuse of hostages. Even Palestinians are appalled by what Hamas has wrought.

The Palestinian cause is better understood and appreciated than ever before. The mass media has responded with a flood of information and opinions on the Middle East not seen in years. Public opinion in US and internationally is more informed than ever before. The conflict has generated a major history lesson.

These three changes combined have produced a unique opportunity to reformulate the American response to Palestinian/Israeli relations. That new response must begin with diplomatic recognition of a Palestinian state consisting of Gaza and the West Bank. That action will alter the political landscape in three additional ways.

Recognition will more nearly level the diplomatic playing field. Palestinians can negotiate with Israel from a position of legal equality. Their leaders will enjoy the status of being officials of a state rather than the occupied territories.

Treating Palestine as a sovereign state gives Palestinians something they might lose if terrorism continues. A hopeless situation is fertile ground for terrorism because no other course of action has produced results. Violence at least keeps a cause visible, and there is nothing to lose. The dignity of statehood can be lost or compromised.

Recognition gives notice to Israel that the status quo will not continue. Most countries recognize the existence of a Palestinian state but to little effect. The proposed American action could be the tipping point in the politics of the region.

Will this actually happen? I doubt it but it is past time to begin thinking seriously along these lines. Even a hint that the US might do this could change the reality on both sides of the conflict.

In the meantime, let's begin talking about Occupied Palestine rather than the occupied territories of the West Bank and Gaza. Just using that phrase is a step in the right direction.