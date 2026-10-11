Ready, aim, turn off the sound!



N.Y. Times report on firing squad

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By Bob Gaydos

Dollars to donuts, the dotard wants to show up to witness the firing squa execution in Fort Hood. Pure spectacle. Violence. He loves it. Also, no one‘s talking about the illegal war he started in Iran that has wreaked havoc with the economy or the Epstein files which detail his involvement with sex trafficking and raping of young girls. Just saying.

Back to death. With much of the nation, never mind government officials in Tennessee, still trying to figure out how that state’s prison system managed to botch the (twice) the execution of a 50-year-old woman sentenced to death 30 years ago for a brutal murder, Pete Hegseth, the chronically over-stimulated “war” Secretary, announced that the Army would carry out the first firing squad execution in this country in 65 years at Fort Hood. Don’t worry if you’re not invited. Your government plans to livestream it for your viewing pleasure. The ultimate reality show.

And that’s how we decide these days what is the appropriate way for the government to deal with capital punishment, if at all. Trump reinstitutes firing squads, calls Hegseth and says, hey, Pete, get out those rifles. Pete’s hormones flare and he sets it up, including the streaming. And so discussing the pros and cons of televising live executions is moot. Unless the guest of honor’s lawyers go to court.

The target of the execution is Nidal Malik Hasan, an army psychiatrist who killed 13 people and injured 32 more in a mass shooting at the military base in 2009. He said he did it in an effort to prevent the United States from sending troops to Afghanistan to kill other Muslims. He represented himself at trial, saw the killings as a holy mission. He would probably welcome the firing squad as an apt ending, making him a martyr for his cause.

But public executions are against international law. Amnesty International reported in 2025 that it knew of 17 public executions, 11 in Iran and six in Afghanistan.

Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, condemned the decision to livestream the execution. In a written statement, he said, “It is with shock and great sorrow that I have learned of the Department of War’s decision to publicly livestream the execution of Nidal Hassan. Our God is the God of life. In no way can Hassan’s actions be condoned, but this decision is a barbaric promotion of a culture of death and must be reconsidered.”

The firing squad would probably be more efficient than the bungled lethal injections in Tennessee, but it’s doubtful that’s behind Trump’s promotion of them. For him, it’s always about the spectacle, looking “strong,” no matter how it may impact the nation as a whole. The archbishop’s use of the words “barbaric” and “culture of death” ring true for the Trump regime.

Christa Pike was released from the hospital in Tennessee yesterday after her double failed executions. Her lawyers said she was back in prison, walking haltingly and was still somewhat confused. They have asked that she be allowed to live out the rest of her life in prison.

Hasan, who has waited 17 years for his death sentence to be carried out, may be toying with going out a martyr at the hands of a firing squad. On live television.

Neither of these killers deserves any sympathy, but why do I have the feeling that millions of innocent Americans are being negatively impacted by the clumsy, impulsive ways their punishment is being handled? It says much about us as a nation right now and a lot of it is not positive.

Also, lest we forget with all this talk about the proper way to kill killers, Trump’s illegal war with Iran that has created chaos with economies around the world continues, as does the FBI‘s failure to release the Epstein files, which detail Trump‘s alleged involvement in the sex trafficking and rape of young girls.

And, as I continue to say, the Republican Party, which controls Congress, bears full responsibility for all of this for allowing it to continue. Remember that on Election Day.