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Reading Glaude' s America, U. S. A.

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Dr. Lenore Daniels
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The more I studied the situation, the more I was convinced that the Southerner had never gotten over his resentment that the Negro was no longer his plaything, his servant, and his source of income.

Ida B. Wells, Crusade for Justice

America
America
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I was reading historian Eddie Glaude last week in preparation to write this review/essay. I'm familiar with his work and with his views on the America we live in, where haters of democracy, no longer in shadows, make sure their interests are known and demanding that the country, come hell or high water, bend to those interests.


"I do not love America, and never have, especially now." That is the first sentence of America, U. S. A.: How Race Shadows the Nation's Anniversaries. I had to stop and read this sentence again and again. In an interview, Glaude was asked to comment on this opening sentence: I do not love America. He heard the sentence too. It was there. He rose from his desk and had to walk around the room.


I do not love America"


I put the book down to repeat the sentence: I do not love America. The re is something here more truth than I'm willing to admit out loud. Glaude heard that truth. I picked the book up again, and I could hear my long deceased father, a man who worked in the cotton fields of Arkansas before fleeing that state in the 1940s"


White people! White people!


A few weeks before 2026 Semiquincentennial, I wondered why it took me so long to reach a point where I would be cautious about uttering such a truth when I had been referred to as "anti-American" by students refusing to hear truth about America. The social media is filled with cruel and racists statements about Black Americans. I'm forced to hear that voice again and again, sounding more authoritarian, and I, more and more, a submissive child. A silent child.

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Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): African Americans; America; American Capitalism; American Culture; American Dream; American Facism; American Revolutionary War; American_History; Frederick Douglass; Freedom; (more...) Race; Slavery-Forced Labor; Violence, Add Tags  (less...)

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Dr. Lenore Daniels

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"What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer: a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim."

Frederick Douglass, "Fourth of July" Speech (1852).

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2026 at 2:17:29 PM

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Glaude's new book is a heavy tome, an unrelenting recalling of American history at a time in American history when it certainly feels like an unprecedented low point after several years of increased expectations for freedom.

For me and many I know, it seems there is no knight in shining armor coming to save us. And for all the good that super heroes do for our senses, believing in them is about the same as thinking that Democrats will regain some of their lost energies and authority. This 250th 4th of July made a big noise in my neighborhood with many thousands of dollars worth of fireworks exploding over two nights.

I cringe thinking about the minds who facilitated them as well as those who marveled at them. For they terrify me with the meaning of them as aggression, pain and suffering. They remind me lately of the American made bombs and bullets striking Palestinians in Gaza; of those used by Israeli settlers in the West Bank; and of the bombs in Iran and the Israeli occupation and destruction in Lebanon. Historically those fireworks remind me of the white invasions of Black communities in America; the lynchings.

Fourth of July festivities are a reminder of the severe inequity between American Black and white people; that there are two tales happening at once here. One is the fairy tale that America is the home of the brave and land of the free. The other is the truth, that it is a white nation and always has been. History is being stifled and rewritten to suit a white agenda at the expense of all others. That this is the 250th time the country has celebrated means little to those with the truthful knowledge and a moral compass to follow.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2026 at 10:19:36 PM

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