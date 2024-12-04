 
Login/Register Login | Register
213 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Positive News   

Reaching the unreached to find missing TB cases

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)   No comments

Citizen News Service - CNS
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Reaching the unreached to find missing TB cases

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

Find all TB, treat all TB, prevent all TB - to end TB
Find all TB, treat all TB, prevent all TB - to end TB
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has," had said the famous anthropologist, Margaret Mead. Imbibing these values, a small group of people in India and Philippines have changed the lives of many people affected by tuberculosis (TB) - especially those who were being missed or left behind by public services. TB, despite being preventable and curable, continues to be the deadliest of infectious diseases in high TB burden countries. In 2023 TB infected 10.8 million people and killed 1.25 million people worldwide.

Globally almost a third of people who get active TB disease every year are missed. The number of people with TB who are missed in high burden settings (almost all in the Global South) is alarmingly higher than the global average.

More worryingly, we also miss TB among those who take a TB test. Almost half of those who get a TB test worldwide, are tested through sputum microscopy - an outdated test that underperforms and is likely to miss finding TB in around half of those who take this test. But when we see the numbers in high burden settings, use of underperforming microscopy is higher. For example, in India - a country with highest TB burden worldwide - as per India TB Report 2024, 79% of TB tests in 2023 were done using the underperforming microscopy (which misses around half of them). That is why the World Health Organization (WHO) had called upon in 2018 to replace all microscopy with upfront molecular testing by 2027.

Selfless doctor on a #HealthForAll mission in Philippines

In multiple islets of Bantayan in the northernmost part of Cebu, Philippines, only around one-third of the estimated TB cases could be notified before the pandemic. But after the introduction of new TB screening and diagnostic tools, now almost all the TB (99%) is found in 2024.

Bantayan has 25 barangays (small townships) and one district hospital which is understaffed and undersupplied. These areas are also marked as geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA). Pump boats are the main form of transportation here. Most of the residents there are fisherfolk or farmers and their income is a humble 300-350 Pesos (USD 6-7) a day.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): Health; Health; Health Cardiovascular; Health Care Costs; Health Care Establishment; Health Care Policy; Health Home; Healthcare; Healthcare Costs; Healthcare Crisis; (more...) Healthcare Providers; Womens Health, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The chasm between TB and HIV continues

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Progress made but work remains on firewalling health policy from tobacco industry

Youth Changemakers at the forefront of advocating for sexual health and rights

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend