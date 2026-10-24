Re: ‘Melania’s’ ceasefire negotiation

By Bob Gaydos

OK, I was writing something else when a headline caught my eye this morning. It seems Trump had negotiated a temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Wow. Well, it’s not the same as ending the war on day one of his term, as promised, but it’s something, I thought. Then I read the story. It turns out the temporary ceasefire applies to only one city in Ukraine, Oleshky, which is described as “war ravaged.“ The Russian-occupied city was the scene of the first Russian attack on Ukraine. It is without water, electricity, heat, food, medicine or anything else basically needed for human survival. Unlivable. The temporary ceasefire is described as “humanitarian,“ to bring desperately needed aid to residents of the area and allow those who wish to leave the opportunity to do so safely.

OK, still a positive. Then I read further. The White House said that the Trump who negotiated the ceasefire was Melania.

They really do think we’re that stupid.

The absentee First Lady brokered a deal with Russia and Ukraine, presumably because her Russian is much better than her English. Oh, and she heard some terrible stories about children suffering in the region at a recent meeting at the United Nations.

And that bridge in Brooklyn is still for sale if you’re interested.

What do I think? In a nutshell, Trump and the Republicans are in deep trouble with the midterm elections approaching and are desperate to find anything that sounds like a positive story coming out of the White House. The situation in Oleshky sounds like a perfect scenario for war crimes accusations against Putin and Russia. He could use a little good ink back home for all the suffering the war has caused in Russia. Trump, the one who is president, also desperately needs good ink to stave off a Democratic takeover of Congress. But Putin, who controls Trump, likely came up with the idea with some of Trump‘s close advisors. They are well aware that the number of Americans who believe Trump could actually come up with such a proposal is rapidly dwindling. He’s not bright enough. He doesn’t care enough. People have heard him speak in public. But he knows it will play well in certain places, maybe convince some voters, and so he is willing to take whatever goodwill comes out of it by attaching Melania‘s name to the deal. Makes it seem more believable. At least that’s the operating theory.

The ceasefire is scheduled to begin at 4 A.M. Tuesday, Moscow time. A Russian spokesperson declined to say how long the cease-fire/evacuation will last or whether those who choose to leave will be evacuated to Russian- or Ukrainian-held territory. Seems important.

This, of course, is wonderful news for the suffering residents of the region. It might also be a reflection of Putin and Trump being aware of how unpopular the war has become with Americans and Russians and how that might affect their ability to continue to lead their countries. I seriously doubt it’s because of any sincere concern for the residents of Oleshky.

As for what’s in it for Melania, the new peacemaker and old friend of Jeffrey Epstein, that’s probably spelled out in her non-disclosure agreement.