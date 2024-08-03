Racing cataclysm -- a sonnet

If they can clean the Seine that Olympians may swim,
What's standing in our way of cleaning the insane world
In which we are all racing cataclysm
Except not for silver, bronze or gold.
Our sponsors are the god of war and oil.
The frackers, the backers of industrial meat farms.
The ones who sell us packages of water, air and soil.
I live in a world of tinnitus and alarms!
But did you hear Celine Dion's triumph from the tower?
The reach of her voice made me shiver.
Call it charisma or personal power
But it brought me back to the great river,
The river of life that dwarfs us each but magnifies
The glint of hope eternal in our stinging eyes.
