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Positive News    H2'ed 5/3/26  

-RT 51: Transcending the Just War / Endless War Trap

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Paul Fitzgerald Elizabeth Gould
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TrineDay's Valediction RoundTable, a monthly series that explores the Fitzgerald legacy, JFK's vision for peace, Henry George's Economics of Peace, and the nonviolent peace movement of Afghan leader Bhadshah Khan

A mural portraying war as a destructive but civilization shaping force
A mural portraying war as a destructive but civilization shaping force
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For more than a thousand years, the Just War Doctrine has claimed to place moral limits on violence, permitting nations to take up the sword only under strict conditions of defense, justice, and last resort. Yet history shows how easily those rules have been twisted to justify conquest, genocide, and the machinery of endless war. What began as an effort to restrain bloodshed became, again and again, a language used to sanctify it.

In this RoundTable, we ask whether humanity has reached the moment to move beyond the old paradigm entirely. If previous RoundTables challenged judgment, empire, and cycles of revenge, RT 51 confronts the deepest inheritance of them all: the belief that war can redeem us. The greatest victims of war are not only children, but also the sons sent to fight their fathers' battles -- creating a profound fracture between generations. Can that broken bond be healed? Can the warrior be transformed into the peacemaker? Join us as we explore a path beyond the Just War trap and toward a future rooted in reconciliation, sovereignty, and peace.

Join to discuss how to end the Just War Doctrine stranglehold on the father and his warrior son though JFKs legacy, sacrifice and promise of peace for all time.

Alanna Hartzok delivers the Hot Tips updates about Georgist wins

-RSVP for this FREE ZOOM event on May 20, 2026 3:00 - 4:30 pm EST HERE

Kris Millegan, TrineDay Publisher, host

Adam Finnegan, moderator

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould - co-authors of VALEDICTION: Three Nights of Desmond and VALEDICTION: Resurrection and source for the RoundTable Series

Alanna Hartzok- Earth Rights, Sacred Economics expert, Hot Tips host about Georgist wins and author of The Earth Belongs to Everyone Read it HERE

REVIEW -Neoconizing the Just War Doctrine in the service of American Empire By Paul Fitzgerald Elizabeth Gould

-How Paul and Liz discovered JFK's Warrior of Peace Mission: THE CASE OF JFK AND THE FITZGERALDS can be read HERE

-Watch the DALLAS JFK CONFERENCE SPEECH Presented by Paul Fitzgerald on November 20, 2025 HERE. Read the speech HERE

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Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are the authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan's Untold Story and Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire and The Voice,a novel. Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, a husband (more...)
 

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