 
Login/Register Login | Register
118 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

RFK Jr. Was Never Really The Alternative He Pretended To Be

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Thomas Knapp
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Robert F. Kennedy%2C Jr. with supporter %2853514556995%29.
Robert F. Kennedy%2C Jr. with supporter %2853514556995%29.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America)   Details   Source   DMCA

On April 19, 2023, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. launched his long-shot presidential bid as a Democrat.

On October 9, 2023, he declared himself an "independent" and began courting (and in some states, creating) "third parties" for their nominations. He received 19 votes for the Libertarian Party's nomination at its 2024 national convention over Labor Day weekend.

Three months later, on August 23, he "suspended" his campaign and called for a "unity party" with the Republicans candidate, former president Donald Trump.

I didn't see that last part coming, but color me un-surprised that his campaign struggled, grasped at various life preservers, and finally drowned.

All Kennedy ever really had going for him was his family's name. He knew that was his biggest asset -- he even ran a Super Bowl commercial reprising his uncle's 1960 television advertisements -- but nostalgia can only take one so far, especially when the family in question comes out hard against you.

Independent and third party presidential campaigns generally enjoy success (relatively speaking) in proportion to one or two factors.

The first, the one Kennedy leaned on, is identity.

Theodore Roosevelt didn't knock down 27.4% of the vote in 1912 because of his Progressive, AKA Bull Moose, party's platform. He did so well because everyone knew Theodore Roosevelt was and many remembered his previous terms fondly.

It was Ross Perot's personal legend -- up-by-his-bootstraps billionaire businessman who flew Christmas gifts into Hanoi for America POWs and orchestrated the rescue of his company's employees from post-revolution Iran -- more so than his hammering on the national debt and opposition to NAFTA -- that drove his vote totals of 18.91% in 1992 and 8.4% in 1996.

The Kennedy name was a big deal ... once upon a time. But the US median age is 38.9 years. Most people alive today weren't alive when Ted Kennedy unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination in 1980, let alone when RFK Jr.'s father and uncle were assassinated in, respectively, 1968 and 1963. Young people know the name, but they don't feel the vibe.

The second factor is the issues. Most third party campaigns are either "single issue" or more generally "ideological." They're about the candidates' platforms and policy positions. When voters go for a Libertarian, Green, or Constitution Party candidate, it's because they care deeply about an issue or set of issues that the "major" parties either get "wrong" or ignore completely.

Kennedy's policy suite was a dog's breakfast of contradictions (anti-war on Ukraine, "pro-Israel" on Gaza), flip-flops ("pro-choice" early the race then supporting a federal ban at the 2023 Iowa State Fair; calling for prosecution of "climate deniers" back when then supporting free speech as a candidate), and too-niche obsessions (he's more generally "anti-vaccine" than the significant voter bloc outraged by COVID-19 mandates).

As Stewart Lawrence puts it at CounterPunch, he's "a man with no enduring allegiance to an ideology, a party or even a platform who is willing to sell his campaign and his support to the highest bidder -- in exchange for his own personal and political advancement."

He saw, and seized, his opportunity to sell out.

Voters who thought he was the "real deal" got conned.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): 2024 Elections; Rfk Jr Running For President, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

The Big Question About the UN Security Council's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend