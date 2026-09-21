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RFK Jr., Vaccine Policy, and the Return of Measles

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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RFK Jr., Vaccine Policy, and the Return of Measles
RFK Jr., Vaccine Policy, and the Return of Measles
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RFK Jr., Vaccine Policy, and the Return of Measles

A.SDEGHIAN Ph.D.,

The United States did not lose control of measles because modern medicine failed. The MMR vaccine remains extraordinarily effective. America is losing ground because vaccination coverage has declined while the federal government has weakened a public-health system built over decades to maintain vaccination. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as Secretary of Health and Human Services, has been the central health official implementing that transformation. The consequences can now be measured in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.

A Disease America Had Defeated

For decades, measles represented one of the clearest victories of American public health. The United States declared endemic measles eliminated in 2000. Cases occasionally entered the country afterward, but high levels of population immunity usually prevent imported infections from developing into sustained epidemics. That protection depended on vaccination. Measles is among the most contagious infectious diseases known. When approximately 95 percent of a community is immune, the virus has difficulty finding susceptible individuals to maintain transmission. When vaccination falls below that level, particularly when unvaccinated people are concentrated geographically, the protective barrier begins to break.

That is precisely what has been happening in the United States. By September 2026, the United States had recorded more than 3,000 confirmed measles cases across dozens of jurisdictions, making 2026 the country's worst measles year in decades. The overwhelming majority of cases have been associated with outbreaks. At the same time, childhood vaccination has been declining. MMR coverage among American kindergarten students fell from 95.2 percent in the 2019-2020 school year to 92.4 percent in 2025-2026. Approximately 280,000 kindergarten children entered school without documentation that they had completed the MMR vaccination series. Those percentages may appear to represent a small decline. Epidemiologically, they are not small. With a virus as contagious as measles, a few percentage points can mean hundreds of thousands of additional susceptible children.

The Vaccine Did Not Stop Working

There is no evidence that the present crisis resulted from failure of the MMR vaccine. One dose is approximately 93 percent effective against measles. Two doses are approximately 97 percent effective. Pennsylvania provides a remarkable real-world demonstration. By September 18, the state had recorded 767 measles cases, but only four occurred among appropriately vaccinated individuals-- less than one percent of the total. The outbreak continued growing, reaching 792 cases by September 21. The epidemiological pattern is straightforward: the virus is spreading overwhelmingly through susceptible populations. This is not a vaccine failure; it is a vaccination failure.

When Vaccine Skepticism Entered the Government

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. entered the Department of Health and Human Services with a history unlike that of previous American health secretaries. For years, he had been one of the country's most prominent critics of established vaccine policy. He chaired Children's Health Defense, an organization that became one of the most influential institutions in the American vaccine-skeptic movement. After becoming Secretary of Health and Human Services, Kennedy acquired authority over the federal institutions responsible for American vaccination policy.

In June 2025, Kennedy removed all 17 members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the expert panel responsible for advising the federal government about vaccine recommendations, and subsequently appointed replacement members. This was not simply a change in personnel. ACIP had been one of the central scientific mechanisms through which vaccine evidence was evaluated and translated into national recommendations. Kennedy's restructuring was followed by additional changes in federal vaccination policy, recommendations, advisory procedures, and the government's approach to childhood immunization. What had previously existed primarily as an activist movement outside government had acquired institutional authority inside the federal health system.

Trump Supplied the Authority; Kennedy Implemented the Health Policy

President Donald Trump possesses executive authority over his administration, but within the health establishment Kennedy has been the central cabinet official responsible for transforming vaccine policy. In August 2026, Trump issued an executive order directing federal agencies to implement a revised childhood-vaccination framework. Among its provisions, the administration promoted separating the measles, mumps, and rubella components rather than continuing exclusive reliance on the established combined MMR vaccine when separate products become available. The administration also moved toward reducing and restructuring childhood vaccination recommendations.

These changes did not occur quietly inside federal agencies. Kennedy publicly celebrated them. On September 17, 2026, he returned to Children's Health Defense, the organization he had once chaired, and addressed hundreds of vaccine activists. He told them that they had a "strong and steadfast friend" in the White House and described the administration's efforts to change federal vaccination policy. The significance of that appearance extends beyond politics. The Secretary of Health and Human Services is the highest-ranking health official in the United States. His statements carry the institutional authority of the federal government. When that official validates a movement that has spent years questioning established vaccination practices, the message reaches parents who must decide whether to vaccinate their children.

Public-health policy operates partly through regulation, but it also operates through trust. Once confidence in vaccination declines, vaccination rates can decline with it. When vaccination falls sufficiently in communities, measles gains the susceptible population it requires for sustained transmission.

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I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

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THEY WARNED RFK JR. ABOUT MEASLES. HE PUSHED AHEAD.

The tragedy of America's measles resurgence is that it was not an unforeseeable public health accident. Long before the present outbreaks reached their current scale, physicians, epidemiologists, medical organizations and members of Congress warned that weakening confidence in childhood vaccination could produce exactly this result. During Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s January 2025 confirmation hearings, vaccines were one of the central issues because senators understood the consequences that could follow if a longtime vaccine skeptic were placed in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Those hearings are worth remembering now. Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, himself a physician, directly asked Kennedy whether he could unequivocally assure American mothers that the measles and hepatitis B vaccines do not cause autism. Kennedy would not give Cassidy the assurance he requested. When Cassidy argued that extensive scientific evidence had already answered the question, Kennedy continued to say that he wanted to examine the evidence. Senator Bernie Sanders also confronted Kennedy with the extensive body of international research finding no causal relationship between vaccines and autism.

Kennedy did not approach these questions as someone unfamiliar with the subject. Vaccination had been one of his defining public issues for years, and he defended his record forcefully. At the Senate Finance Committee hearing, senators confronted him with previous statements, including his recorded statement that no vaccine is safe and effective. Kennedy argued that the statement had been taken out of context and repeatedly rejected the description of himself as anti-vaccine. Senator Ron Wyden subsequently argued that Kennedy had been given numerous opportunities to provide unequivocal assurances about established vaccine science and had failed to do so.

The warnings continued after Kennedy took office. He nevertheless proceeded with a major restructuring of federal vaccine policy, including removing all 17 members of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. In an April 2026 Senate hearing, Kennedy acknowledged that President Trump and senior White House officials had approved that decision. The vaccine policies debated during his confirmation hearings were therefore no longer simply matters of Kennedy's previous activism. They had become questions of federal health policy.

Kennedy also defended his direction forcefully in congressional hearings. During an April 2026 Senate hearing in which rising measles cases were specifically discussed, his exchange with Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester became heated. Kennedy raised his voice and accused the senator of grandstanding. The confrontation occurred while the country was already dealing with a worsening measles problem and members of Congress were again questioning the direction of federal vaccine policy.

The warnings now have a much greater significance. The United States is experiencing its worst measles year in more than three decades, and measles associated deaths have returned. Senator Cassidy, whose committee vote helped Kennedy advance toward confirmation, has since publicly criticized the administration's vaccine approach. Cassidy has argued that vaccine misinformation and misguided policies contributed to preventable measles deaths and warned that the return of measles deaths could become a terrible legacy for the administration.

Another important moment came on September 17, when Kennedy returned to Children's Health Defense, the vaccine skeptical organization he once chaired. Kennedy praised the administration's changes to vaccine policy and told the audience that they had a strong and steadfast friend in the White House. The Associated Press reported that Kennedy used the appearance to discuss changes to childhood vaccine recommendations and the restructuring of federal vaccine policymaking.

The history is now remarkably clear. Kennedy was warned before his confirmation. He was questioned under oath about these issues. Physicians and senators confronted him with scientific evidence. Public health experts warned about the consequences of declining vaccination and diminishing public confidence in vaccines. After taking office, Kennedy used the authority of HHS to pursue substantial changes in federal vaccine policy. During the same period, measles continued spreading at levels the United States had not experienced in decades, while hospitalizations and measles associated deaths accumulated.

The warnings were there. The hearings are on the record. And now, so are the consequences.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 21, 2026 at 5:15:18 PM

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