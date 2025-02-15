REVOLT from Trump's OWN allies in shock update

Brian Tyler Cohen offers insight into recent resignations by Trump-appointed attorneys in his video, "REVOLT breaks out among Trump's OWN allies in shock update." He also interviews Glenn Kirschner about these acts of public defiance coming from conservatives and Trump associates, and how they indicate the t urning of the tide.
Cohen says Trump is "not quashing all dissent, he is inciting it and that dissent is growing and it's public and it's coming not only from Democrats but from lifelong Republicans including those who were handpicked by Trump himself...we'll look back at what we are seeing right now as the beginning of something important in the broader effort to stop trumism in its tracke."
Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
