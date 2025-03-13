REVELATION: America's Global Embarrassment - Inside Job!



I'm Back with a vengeance

(Image by Akemi Ohira) Details DMCA



Before Fri 2-28-25 Televised Oval Office executive sham, tag you're it defamation attempt on heroic American ally, many Americans hadn't recognized the inequitable mutualism uniting Trump and Putin against the best interests of the United States, its Allies - and all Americans.

Before 9/11/2001, we believed it couldn't happen here! Then on 1/20/21, in real time, we watched a loser's inspired domestic terrorism against America's Congress.

Before #45, Americans agreed: Russian and Chinese leaders choose to be America's enemies.

Before #47, we honored our global responsibility to a Russian invaded friend who asked not for American boots on the ground, but for equipment and munitions to aid in defending their sovereignty - and by extension: providing America a European buffer between USA and Russian military aggression.

Before 1-20-2025, we didn't believe the oath keeping promises for blanket pardons as inevitable extensions of, Stand Back and Stand By - guaranteeing a rogue White House an unregulated militia ready, willing and able to impose an unconstitutional third term.

After 2-28-2025's staged photo-op serializing TV Apprentice memories for Trump's orgasmic, you're fired , Trump confessed: This Is Going to Be Great Television .

Before the applause of Russia's Oligarchy chorus could completely encircle America's trumped honor into foreign submission, - branches of our State and Federal governments began resisting the inevitable, Zelenskyy was prevented from explaining in the Oval by a rehearsed Vance performing his lines , because one soulless felon is easily camouflaged by two so low solos.

Threatening an American ally with a WWIII Russian victory, America's what's in it for me transactional #47 reprised 45's 7-25-19 telephone version of, let's make a deal - confirming the only cards DJT holds are, delt by a Kremlin, grateful for classified documents his comrade stole.

Remember, just because a court jester longing to be the ring master plays ring around the roses' Red Square, doesn't mean life, liberty and the pursuit of American happiness can be denied by those who enable the circus.

FYI: while a patiently silent China waits watching Putin/Trump weaken America's Ol' Glory , a muskrat can't do anything without a self-serving felon's U. S. Seal of approval.

Revelation: America's Russian-Puppet-in-Chief is ready, willing and able to sacrifice each and every person in America - for his personal gain.

Allow: fool me once to suffice, and be not deceived by the serpent's cunning, or we risk our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor.

America's real enemies are hiding in plain sight and have - without fear of Americans' reprisal - just brazenly broadcast their flip-flopping on NATO in favor of Putin.

Now, how best will we, the reasonable non-violent American patriots, extirpate this evil from the land?

America is not a business, but if it was, would it be wise to hire someone to run it who has six bankruptcies on his credit report.

Government needs dedicated and responsible personnel who know which agency does what and for whom - not fortune hunters.

Our government is peopled by our fellow citizens - and that's why Trump hides behind public Musk when creating income instability and panic every dictator needs to declare Marshall Law.

Revelation:

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? I trust Warren Buffett's response to Trump's tariffs: Act of War, but Johnny-come-lately RFK Jr's Measle s revelation ? Ebola Prevention effort, which Musk " accidentally eliminated ," have NOT been restored

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Neighbors, friends and relatives died from Covid because of Trump's trial-ballooning Clorox

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Congressional GOP discontinuing Town Halls to avoid bad press is a replay of Trump's: If We Stop Testing, We'd Have Fewer Covid Cases

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? It's not USA betraying Ukraine, but Putin's comrade betraying America

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? It's not the World v. America - it's Trump world fleecing America

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Every member of Congress represents every American - so, Democrats, support Republicans' Town Hall questioning authority

Trump/Musk government savings, are laughable lies, but Even Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light . It is not surprising, then, if his servants also masquerade as servants of righteousness.

America is a global power. Pretending we're not, won't save America or its children .

If America First means deserting our allies, then first, Americans need to learn Russian, Chinese and maybe even North Korean.

Usual Necessary Fact-Checking 45/47:

Zelenskyy was empowered by POTUS #46 not Trump/Vance televised antics.