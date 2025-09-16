R.I.P. Robert Redford Lifelong Progressive



Robert Redford kicks off the Sundance Film Festival in Park City

Robert Redford was a prominent progressive voice for decades, with his activism spanning environmental causes, political reform, and social justice issues.

I had an opportunity to meet him at a progressive conference about 15 years ago and he was just a nice humble guy.

I used Claude AI to generate a report, which I've edited. It's interesting. Fox News lionizes the late Redford as a great actor and mentioned that he supported causes, but didn't say anything about what kind of causes he supported.

Environmental Activism

Redford was one of Hollywood's most consistent environmental advocates since the 1970s. He was a longtime board member of the Natural Resources Defense Council and was particularly vocal about protecting wilderness areas, especially in Utah where he owns the Sundance Resort. He opposed oil drilling, mining, and development projects that threaten pristine landscapes, and was a strong advocate for renewable energy and climate action.

Political Engagement

Throughout his career, Redford supported Democratic candidates and progressive causes. He was an early supporter of environmental regulations and has consistently advocated for campaign finance reform and government transparency. His films often reflected these political concerns - movies like "All the President's Men" (1976) and "The Candidate" (1972) directly addressed political corruption and the democratic process.

Sundance and Independent Film

Through the Sundance Institute and Film Festival, which he founded in 1981, Redford championed independent filmmaking that often tackled social and political issues. Sundance has become a platform for diverse voices and socially conscious storytelling, supporting filmmakers who might not find backing in mainstream Hollywood.

Social Justice

Redford has supported various civil rights causes throughout his career and has used his platform to advocate for marginalized communities. He's been particularly supportive of Native American rights and has spoken out against racial injustice. His progressive stance remained remarkably consistent over his long career, making him one of the entertainment industry's most enduring progressive voices.