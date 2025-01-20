 
Most Popular Choices
Sci Tech   

Questioning lithium-ion batteries, fire risks & hydrating dry regions

No comments

Katie Singer
Fire
(Image by Pixabay: tourifee)   Details   DMCA

While finishing this Substack, I learned about the explosive fire that started January 16, 2025 at Moss Landing, California's Vistra Power Plant, the world's largest battery energy storage facility, housing tens of thousands of lithium-ion batteries. By Friday, January 17, flames had consumed 75% of the facility's batteries. Toxic fumes from the batteries' chemicals forced evacuations and closed roads around Moss Landing. Because the highly-charged batteries can't be extinguished-- they must burn out-- this fire and its toxins could burn for a long time.

Batteries' toxic gases can cause respiratory, skin and eye problems. Toxic gases from burning lithium-ion batteries can contaminate wildlife such as Monterey Bay's unique tidal wetland.

This is the fourth fire at the Moss Landing battery storage facility.

Referring to last week's explosive fire, County Supervisor Glenn Church said, "This is a wake-up call for the industry. If we're going to move ahead with sustainable energy, we need a safe battery system in place. State-of-the-art safety protocols did not work."

County officials lifted evacuation orders Friday evening after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found "no threat to human health". Still, Highway 1 remains closed, and health officials in Monterey, San Venito and Santa Cruz counties advise residents to stay indoors, turn off ventilation systems and limit outdoor exposure. www.ksbw.com provides live updates.

WILDFIRES AND URBAN FIRES

When the Los Angeles fires started January 7, I learned about the differences between wild and urban fires. Wildfires occur in forests or grasslands, fueled by trees or other vegetation. More than 80% of wildfires start by human activities like abandoned cigarettes, campfires and barbeques. Wildfire smoke can penetrate deep into peoples' lungs and aggravate heart and lung diseases.

Urban fires-- conflagrations-- are fueled by combustible construction materials including wood framing, plastics, metals, furniture fabric and solar panels (hazardous waste). Because of houses' flammable contents, urban fires burn extremely hot and generate toxic emissions. High winds and insufficient water supply intensify urban fires. Burning houses emit chemical toxins and generate more heat than burning trees (which, if alive, hold fire-resistant moisture).

While powerlines and transformers are designed to withstand wind speeds up to 56mph, some gusts in the LA fires exceeded 100mph.

INCLUDING LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES IN FIRE RISK ASSESSMENTS

Here's a question: How do lithium-ion batteries contribute to urban fires?

Like much of the world, Southern California is now dotted with lithium batteries at every telecom cell site (for backup in the event of a power outage); in every electric vehicle, e-bike and hoverboard; in every EV charger; in laptops, tablets and smartphones-- and their chargers; in smart utility meters on grid-connected houses and buildings; in off-grid rooftop solar PV systems' batteries; in battery energy storage systems (BESS) for large-scale solar facilities and wind facilities.

That's a lot of lithium-ion batteries.

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend