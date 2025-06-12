 
Login/Register Login | Register
485 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Qatari Jet Can't Be Air Force One, And Boeing Should Say So

By   No comments

Robert Weiner
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

By Robert Weiner and Coby Rinke

Article first published in the Seattle Times

The Department of Defense, on behalf of President Donald Trump, last month accepted, and hopes to transform into Air Force One, a Boeing luxury 747-8 worth about $400 million from Qatar. There are questions, but also very serious ethical concerns surrounding the gift. Its acceptance could potentially violate the Constitution's foreign emoluments clause and put an American president under the influence of leaders of the oil-rich nation.

However, there is another issue at play: The plane is incapable of being Air Force One in the first place.

Boeing, whose previous contract to deliver two Air Force Ones is about five years late and billions over budget, should take responsibility. Instead of allowing the U.S. government to spend a billion more of taxpayer dollars to essentially start over on another aircraft, the company should make it clear to the U.S. government that the Qatari jet was never meant to be an Air Force One, and cannot be made so in a timely manner. Making this clear would benefit Boeing and the nation.

First, as retired four-star Gen. Barry McCaffrey has explained, the Qataris would likely not hand over the jet unaltered.

"It will have hundreds of bugs in it; there's no way to sort out the security of it," McCaffrey told KING 5 Seattle.

Even some Republicans echoed McCaffrey's concerns. When asked how much it would cost to ensure the plane is safe for the president, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida questioned if that was even possible.

d

"I don't know how you would be able to do that if you don't build it from scratch," Scott said.

Second, while Trump has presented the plane as the pinnacle of luxury, this is far from the truth. Qatar has reportedly been trying to get rid of the jet since 2020, and the fact leaders were willing to give it away when the Trump administration asked shows how little they valued it. Furthermore, the plane was actually manufactured before the two planes originally intended to be the new Air Force Ones, meaning it is far from the most modern.

Finally and most egregiously, as Boeing knows, most of the cost of a new Air Force One is not building the jet itself. Instead, the cost comes from outfitting the plane to be able to refuel midair, communicate securely with the military -- even in a worst-case scenario -- and protect the president from attack.

Therefore, outfitting this new plane could cost the American taxpayers $1 billion. If the overrun costs on the earlier contract with Boeing are any indication, the final cost could be much higher. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina acknowledged this when speaking to NBC News.

"Air Force One is not like every other Boeing, and it's going to have to be put through a lot of paces and every square inch analyzed before the president should consider it his primary means of transportation," Tillis said.

He further questioned whether outfitting the jet was even worth it.

"You have to work through the cost benefit of it; I mean we're in a world of DOGE, so we've got to figure out whether it's worth upfitting or selling it and writing a check to the Treasury and help us with our debt reduction," Tillis said.

Most of the responsibility for the ethical and practical concerns surrounding the jet falls on the shoulders of the president, and his decision to accept it without Congress' approval.

However, Boeing must accept responsibility for failing to deliver the original Air Force Ones on time and within budget. To prevent taxpayers from funding a billion-dollar fantasy that this secondhand, security-compromised Qatari jet could be fit to carry the president of the United States, Boeing should finally finish what it started back in 2016. For the sake of itself and the nation, it must complete work and meet the latest deadline on the two original Air Force Ones.

Robert Weiner: founded the nonprofit Solutions for Change. He was a spokesman in the Clinton and G.W. Bush administrations and senior staffer for Sen. Ted Kennedy and Gen. Barry McCaffrey, among others.

Coby Rinke: is a senior policy analyst at Robert Weiner Associates and the Solutions For Change Foundation.

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Air Force One; Boeing; Department Of Defense; Donald Trump; President; Presidential Powers; Qatar; Trump, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

To Beat China, Russia, India, and Japan in New Space Race, We Need Political Will to Get Back Where We Were 50 Years Ago

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend