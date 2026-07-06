Putting Non-Establishment Candidates on the Ballot

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Getting on the ballot is the most basic, absolutely essential challenge faced by non-establishment -- people's -- candidates. If they don't make the cut and are not on the ballot, it's game over.

There are three ways to get "people's candidates" on the ballot.

First option is to use primaries. That is, run them in the next primary against one of the major party opponents. When our people's candidate wins the primary, it doesn't matter whether he or she is Republican or Democrat. In neither case will the major party offer any assistance, endorsement, or financial backing. Our people's candidate's stand on key issues is too far removed what a major party's official positions are. Our candidates are entirely on their own. But at least they're on the ballot. The advantages are that 1) the "wasting your vote on a sure loser" criticism doesn't apply, since the candidate is on a major party ticket, and 2) he or she will pick up a significant chunk of the knee-jerk vote, the voters who automatically vote party line regardless of who is on the major party ticket.

Second option is to run the candidates as "third party", e.g. as a Green or Libertarian or other minor party candidate. Again, ballot access is the goal. As long as the minor party has met the requirements of the district (House candidates) or state (Senate candidates), our people's candidate is good to go. For different reasons, our candidate can expect little help from the party. Minor parties typically are grossly underfunded, are understaffed and not particularly well organized, and have a poor relationship with the media. They have no well-oiled election machinery, locally or nationally, to get out the votes. The advantage is our candidate avoids the stigma of being associated with a major party. All those "independent" voters out there will take notice.

Third option is to put them on the ballot as an independent. This is probably the most difficult. Congressional districts and states, with prompting by the two major parties, frequently make it a hellish process to apply and qualify to get on the ballot. Excessively high application fees and onerous signature requirements are intended to discourage anyone from challenging the Democrat-Republican duopoly. Despite that, many independents have run in the past and even more will be on the ballot for the coming election. Again, he advantage for the non-establishment candidate is not being affiliated with either major party -- or any party, for that matter -- and not being saddled with either the stigma of a party affiliation, or any possible conflict with the official platform of a party, major or minor. The people's candidate is able to put forth exactly what he or she stands for and intends to do when elected, free of interference.

These, then, are the three options for ballot access.

But please recognize " Getting on the ballot is just the very first step.

It is equivalent to an Olympic runner putting on and lacing up his shoes before the race. The really difficult, serious challenges lay ahead.

From this point forward demands awe-inspiring levels of dedication and incredibly hard work.

Moreover . . .

If any of this is to have any chance of success, it will require a compelling, decisive, game-changing strategy. Something so different, so outside-the-box, so unanticipated, something no major party candidate or establishment organization could possibly see coming.

THIS is exactly what the CFAR electoral campaign strategy equips the non-establishment people's candidate with.

The CFAR strategy is unprecedented, completely unique, powerful, uncompromising, and if followed faithfully, is a non-establishment candidate's best shot -- against all odds -- at winning the election.

Let's get to work, folks!

Let's get people's candidates on the ballot.

Let's put the CFAR campaign strategy to work for them.

Let's spread the word that government by the people has arrived. Let's get our candidates elected and take over the centers of power.

Let's put our country back on the path of real democracy.

Let's take pride again in our country as the America it should be.

No excuses. No compromises. No fear.

Because if we pull this off . . . W