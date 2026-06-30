Putin's Strategic Failure: Why Time Is No Longer on Russia's Side

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By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Clinical Neuropsychologist

When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Kremlin appeared convinced that Kyiv would fall within days. Russian planners expected a rapid collapse of the Ukrainian government, limited Western resistance, and a geopolitical victory that would permanently restore Moscow's dominance over its former Soviet sphere.

More than four years later, none of those objectives has been achieved.

Wars are ultimately judged not by headlines or daily battlefield maps but by whether they accomplish their political aims. By that standard, Russia has little reason for celebration. War has become one of the most expensive strategic miscalculations of the twenty-first century.

Russia still occupies significant Ukrainian territory and continues offensive operations. It retains vast military resources, one of the world's largest nuclear arsenals, and considerable industrial capacity. Yet military power alone does not determine strategic success. The central question remains whether Russia is closer today to achieving its original objectives than it was in 2022. The answer is increasingly difficult to defend.

The first and perhaps greatest failure was political. Ukraine did not collapse. Its government survived, its armed forces adapted, and its national identity became stronger rather than weaker. Instead of demonstrating Russian dominance, the invasion accelerated the emergence of a distinctly independent Ukrainian political identity that is unlikely to disappear for generations.

Equally important, Putin underestimated the ability of democratic societies to sustain long-term support for Ukraine. Western governments have debated costs, strategies, and military aid, but they did not abandon Kyiv. Instead, the invasion revitalized European security cooperation and encouraged many governments to increase defense spending dramatically. One of Moscow's principal objectives-- to divide Europe-- often produced the opposite effect.

Perhaps the greatest military surprise has been the revolution in drone warfare.

Military academies traditionally emphasized tanks, aircraft, artillery, and naval power. Ukraine demonstrated that inexpensive unmanned systems could fundamentally alter this equation. Drones costing only thousands of dollars now destroy equipment worth millions. Command posts, ammunition depots, fuel storage facilities, bridges, logistics centers, and even strategic aircraft have become increasingly vulnerable.

History occasionally witnesses technological innovations that redefine warfare. Machine guns transformed World War I. Aircraft carriers reshaped World War II. Precision-guided weapons altered conflicts after 1991. Today, inexpensive drones are producing another military revolution.

Russia has attempted to adapt by expanding electronic warfare, strengthening air defenses, and increasing domestic drone production. Yet adaptation has not eliminated the underlying problem: modern logistics have become far more vulnerable than military planners previously imagined.

Nowhere is this transformation more evident than in Crimea.

For years, Crimea represented one of Putin's greatest political achievements. Annexed in 2014, it became both a symbol of Russian resurgence and a critical military hub supporting operations throughout southern Ukraine. Today, however, the peninsula increasingly resembles a logistical liability rather than an untouchable fortress.

Repeated Ukrainian strikes against bridges, fuel depots, electrical infrastructure, ports, railway connections, and supply routes have forced Russian authorities to divert considerable resources simply to maintain normal operations. Reports of fuel restrictions, electrical disruptions, and emergency measures illustrate how sustained long-range attacks can gradually weaken an opponent without requiring massive conventional offensives.

This shift highlights an important military principle. Victory is no longer measured solely by capturing territory. Increasingly, it depends upon degrading an opponent's ability to sustain military operations over time.

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